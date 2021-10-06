The Blooming Prairie cross country teams traveled to the Chatfield Golf Course Tuesday to take part in the Chatfield Invitational.
The girls team took fifth place with a team score of 120, trailing behind fourth place Stewartville (88), third place Rochester Area Association of Christian Home Educators (66), second place Goodhue (61) and first place Chatfield (35). The boys finished in eighth place out of eight total teams with a final team score of 153.
Gloria Hernandez finished the day with the Blossoms best finish across both races. Hernandez took second place with her time of 21:54. Chloe McCarthy finished next for Blooming Prairie with a time of 24:46, which was good for 25th place.
The Blossoms rattled off the rest of their finishes around the same spot. Emily Anderson (27:13) finished in 38th, Abby Smith (28:01) in 39th, Asha Lighthizer (29:17) in 40th, Isabelle Sunde (30:14) in 41st and Melanie Winzenburg (30:37) in 43rd to close the day for the Blooming Prairie girls.
Hosea Baker finished as the top runner for the boys with his time of 19:15, which put him in 11th place overall. The next finish was Jesse Cardenas, who placed 23rd with a time of 20:20. Not far behind him was Tyler Forystek, who finished in 34th with a time of 20:50.
The final four finishes for the boys were Jaxon Harberts (21:33) in 41st, Stephen Fennell (21:50) in 44th, Elliott Swenson (23:28) in 49th and Alex Riley (24:09) in 53rd.
The boys and girls will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to the Oak View Golf Course in Alden.