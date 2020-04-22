Believe it or not, but my first exposure to Owatonna football was long before I ever started working at the People’s Press as a part-time journalist/page-designer under former Sports Editor Kyle Stevens.
In fact, I can give you the exact date: It was Thursday, August 28, 2008. I was the “Sports Director” of the Lakeshore News and had spent the previous two years working at a daily newspaper near Eau Claire, Wis. I had put in my time as a recent college graduate and had the desire to move on to a larger market, so I gladly accepted the job headquartered in the western suburbs of the Twin Cities, moved to Orono in the late summer of 2008 and immediately began planning coverage for the forthcoming fall season.
My first stop: Owatonna vs. Hopkins in what I recall being a mild, sunny and generally idyllic early-fall evening for some football.
The Huskies had guys on the roster like Kyle Melcher, Collin Wencl and a name I’ll never forget: Blayze Petersen. I mean, a running back whose last name is pronounced exactly like “blaze” is about as good as it gets.
The team I was covering at the time, the Hopkins Royals, attacked with several notable athletes as well such as future NFL cornerback Marcus Williams and running back Terrell Sinkfield, who would eventually spend time with the Minnesota Vikings in training camp after graduating from the University of Northern Iowa. Their quarterback, Sean Borman, was a guy who would go on to accept a baseball scholarship at NCAA Division II St. Cloud State University and their top receiver was a kid named Montez Wilkerson, a 6-foot-3 burner that would one day land at NJCAA Division I North Dakota State College of Science.
But I digress.
Aside from thinking Owatonna’s form-fitting Nike uniforms looked sharp beneath the glowing light of the early-evening sun, I recall the Huskies’ shoulder-to-shoulder offensive formations and just how starkly contrasting it was compared to the Royals’ wide-open, spread formations that would ultimately migrate to every corner of the state and, ironically, weave its way into the very fabric of Owatonna football.
“The Huskies, utilizing a tight, Wing-T formation, pounded the Royals on the ground, attempting just four passes in the first half while starting the game with 21 consecutive rushing attempts,” I wrote back when.
Added Hopkins coach John DenHartog after the game: “They’ve got some big beefers up front and they get in there really right. Their backs really run hard and they’re really good at what they do.”
Wilkerson caught an 80-yard bomb from Borman on the first play from scrimmage that night and Hopkins went on to win, 48-30 — and that was that.
I moved on, ultimately jumped on the bandwagon of our “main” school, Wayzata, and covered the memorable 2008 Trojans’ team that went on to win the Prep Bowl by polishing off a perfect 12-0 final record with a victory over Blaine in the state championship game at the Metrodome.
I didn’t cross paths with Owatonna football again until almost exactly four years later when I was living in Rochester and decided to head to John Marshall High School to catch an early-season showdown between a pair of state-ranked opponents. It was 2012 and my first, and ultimately last, fall season outside the journalism profession and I simply needed to scratch the insatiable football itch, and a matchup between the 2-0 Rockets and the 2-0 Huskies seemed like the perfect place to do just that.
I remember once again being struck by those crisp, albeit a tad more worn, white, blue and black OHS uniforms and recall having flashbacks to my experience from 2008 at Hopkins High School. This time, though, Owatonna won the game and eventually marched all the way to the state championship before having the first of what would prove to be several deep postseason runs come to an end at the hands of powerhouse Totino-Grace. I wasn’t in attendance for Huskies’ state championship showdown against the Eagles, but that would prove to be the last game Owatonna would play in which I wasn’t a part of the pre-or-post-game coverage, with only one exception.
Since 2013, I have missed precisely three OHS football games. The first was a playoff loss to Rochester Mayo in 2014 when I was in Champaign, Illinois for a pre-planned trip that included my first up-close view of Andrew Stelter in a Gophers uniform. I wrote the preview for that game but was 500 miles south and east when the Huskies lost to the Spartans.
The second miss was in Week 8 of 2015 when I was on my honeymoon and, well, I had absolutely nothing to do with any content that appeared in the OPP when it came to the Huskies’ 35-13 victory over the Panthers, and I’m OK with that.
The third game was in Week 1 of 2018 when my wife went into labor. I had generated all the pre-game content leading up to the rivalry showdown, but was elsewhere — probably pacing the halls at the NICU inside St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester — when the Huskies took the field against the Falcons that night.
And that’s it.
In the last seven years, OHS has won three state championships and I’ve had the pleasure of documenting the action from an “insider’s” perspective for each one, but have remained wise enough to understand that I am still very much detached from the program at large. However, the access head coach Jeff Williams has permitted isn’t something I take for granted a major reason why I’ve been able to bring you weekly profiles, previews, reviews and features during the season and don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. It’s sometimes easy to forget that no matter how glowing an article is, it wouldn’t even move past the rough draft stage without cooperation from several different parties— and that’s exactly what the program has given me: Unrivaled, unique and consistent cooperation.
As fun as it’s been to take a trip down Memory Lane, though, the ultimate point of this column is to make you aware of a project I will be working on over the next couple weeks. With the fate of the entire spring sports season still up in the air and literally no games to cover, I’ve had a lot more time to concentrate on what we like to call in the business “enterprising” features,” and my newest project will be bringing you the top 11 players from the “State Championship Era” of Owatonna football.
I have already gotten some great feedback from a couple OHS coaches and received a number of insightful messages from members of the community that are part of the passionate fanbase that’s unrivaled in the Big Southeast District as far as I’m concerned.
However, I need to make it abundantly clear that none of the coaches have been asked to directly compare players and declare that Player X is better than Player Y. All current and future contributions from those affiliated with the program will simply be used to aid me in formulating the list and their reaction will be specific to each individual’s skills and attributes as a player.
My plan is to release the first installment for the upcoming weekend edition, but a few things still need to fall into place before that can be made official. I will be publishing updates on Twitter when I have a more firm timetable, so check “OPPJonW” for further details.
What I do know is that this will be a multi-part series and more than one player will be released at once. I will have file photos attached to each article and include reactions, analysis and statistical information about each individual.
Until then, I’ll continue to finalize the list and am looking forward to making this happen.