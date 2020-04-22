In this 2018 file photo, Owatonna football players Ethan Walter (4), Zander Johnson (30) and Carson DeKam (12) look to the sideline during a Class AAAAA state football game in Minneapolis. The Huskies have won three state championships since 2013 and have had some supremely-talented players come through the system in the stretch. (Jon Weisbrod/People's Press, file)