Earned nine letters in three sports – Volleyball (1), Basketball (3), Track (5)
Class of 2008
• In volleyball, team was Big Nine Champion, Section 1AAA Champion, and State AAA Consolation Champion in 2007
• In basketball, team was Big Nine Champion in 2007 and Section 1AAAA Champion in 2008. Amy was Captain in 2008
• All Conference in track – 06, 07, 08
• Big Nine Shot Put Champion – 06, 07, 08
• State Shot Put Champion – 08
• State Discus – 4th Place – 08
• Set school records in shot put and discuss
• National Honor Society & “O” Club
• University of Minnesota – Top Five Scholar Athlete & Big Ten Distinguished Scholar
• Competed in the hammer throw at the U of M
• Amy is married and lives in Owatonna.