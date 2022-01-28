Coming off a tough three-game stretch with losses to Hayfield, Bethlehem Academy and Maple River, the Medford Tigers responded in a big way Thursday night with a 64-27 road win over the United South Central Rebels.
The 37-point win goes down as the Tigers largest margin of victory with the next closest games being a 26-point, 59-33 win over LeSueur-Henderson in their first game of the season and a 17-point, 77-60 win over Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
By halftime, the Tigers were up 34-13.
With such a large lead, Medford was able to get a look up and down its bench with 10 different Tigers recording at least one point in the win.
“The girls took care of business on the road with a solid game on both ends of the court. Having 10 girls score is a coach’s dream,” said Medford coach Mark Kubat. “We controlled the boards, especially defensively. We allowed only two offensive boards in the second half. The 10 points scored by Peyton Snow was a season high for her and provides us with a deeper bench.”
Medford had three players score in double figures and was led by junior guard Andrea Bock with 14 points, senior forward Clara Kniefel with 12 points and sophomore guard Peyton Snow with her season-high 10 points.
The Tigers scoring also included Annette Kniefel with eight points, MacKenzie Kellen with seven points, Anna Herr with five points, Erika Thurnau with three points, Isabel Miller and Jazmyne Duncan with two points and Mia Amberg with one point.