MEFORD — Playing host to state-ranked Goodhue, the Medford boys basketball team dropped a nonconference game 56-37 on Friday night.
The Tigers “controlled the ball well” according to head coach Todd Schneider, but were hampered by an ice cold shooting performance that saw them finish 0-for-14 from beyond the arc in the first half and 3-for-24 for the game.
"We moved the ball well and got good looks,” Schneider added. “Shots are just not falling right now. Defensively we had a few lapses but I’m pretty pleased holding that team to 56 points.”
Medford, which was only out-scored by three points in the second half, was led in scoring by Kael Hermanstorfer’s 13 points.
“We just need to start knocking down shots,” Schneider said. “We will be OK.”
Medford (3-6) does not play again until Friday in Mapleton against Maple River.
No. 17-ranked Goodhue moves to 7-1 overall with its only loss coming against No. 3-ranked Lake City.
Goodhue 56, Medford 37
Medford scoring: Devin Federly 2, Zach Finholdt 3, Jordan Edel 2, Jerone Chavis 4, AJ Vandereide 6, Henry Grayson 3, Jeremiah Sutcliffe 2, Kael Hermanstorfer 13, Gunner White 2.