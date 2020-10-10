NEW RICHLAND — The NRHEG football team shined on both sides of the ball and kicked off the 2020 season with a 34-0 shutout over St. James in South Central District crossover game Friday night.
The Panthers were cooking out of the gates and build a three-touchdown lead after just 12 minutes and allowed their stout defense to seize control down the stretch.
NRHEG out-gained the Saints 251 to 103 in total offense and yielded just 2.1 yards per play.
The home-standing Panthers did most of their damage on the ground as four players racked up at least 45 rushing yards. Andrew Phillips led the charge with 61 yards on just five carries, finding the end zone on a 9-yard scamper in the middle of the second quarter to help give his team a 14-0 lead.
Kordell Schlaak didn’t go to the air often, but when he did, he made it count, ending 4-for-6 for 86 yards and two touchdowns. He found Nikolas Petsinger for an 11-yard connection to get the scoring started at the 8:33-mark of the first quarter. Petsinger added a 5-yard TD run later in the quarter and finished with ateam-high 28 receiving yards.
NRHEG’s Daxter Lee took just two touches out of the backfield, his first going for 15 yards and his second spanning 36 yards and ending across the goal line to cap the scoring in the fourth quarter.