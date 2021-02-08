Game: Mankato West (6-1) at Owatonna (5-1), 7 p.m., Tuesday, Steele County Four Seasons Centre.
Recent results: The Scarlets avenged their first loss of the season, which came 4-0 at the hands of Mankato East/Loyola on Feb. 4, by crushing Red Wing on Saturday, 6-2. The Huskies are riding a three-game winning streak in which they have outscored their opponents 20-5. Their last victory came against Rochester Century on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Last season: The Huskies outshot the Scarlets 26-16 en route to a commanding 5-1 victory. Zach Kubicek converted a hat trick, with Taylor Bogen and Wyatt Oldefendt also adding goals.
1. Owatonna’s offensive attack has been rather balanced to begin the season with seven players contributing at least five points and only Bogen (10) and Casey Johnson (11) reaching double-digits. Bogen leads the team in goals scored with seven, while Kubicek is second with five. Johnson has scored only a single goal, but has assisted on 10, which good for third in the Big 9 Conference. Owatonna will be a tough out for Mankato West if these three, along with Tanner Stendel (4) and at least one of Oldefendt, Aaron Bangs, and Joey Dub, who have all three goals, get going.
2. While the Scarlets and Huskies match up evenly on offense, it’s Mankato West’s defense that may prove pivotal. The Scarlets have allowed a mere nine goals this season, with two-thirds of them coming in the second period. Mankato West’s Caleb Cross, who is one of the better goal-keepers in the conference, has snagged 139 of 147 shots on goal for a remarkable .946 save percentage. The Scarlets will look to control the tempo of the game and keep the puck off their half of the rink, but even if they are able to push past the blue line, the Huskies will have their work cut out for them.
3. The Huskies and Scarlets are very evenly matched on paper with Tuesday’s game likely to answer the age-old question of what happens when an unstoppable force (Huskies’ offense) meets and immovable object (Scarlets’ defense). The answer will likely depend on who is able to win the second period. As previously mentioned, Mankato West has been most vulnerable just after the first break; however, this also happens to be when Owatonna is at its worst as well. The second period is the only in which the Huskies aren’t outscoring opponents. Both teams like to build early leads in the first period and finish off their opponents with crushing goals in the third, meaning they may neutralize each other Tuesday night.