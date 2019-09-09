WASECA — It was a successful day all around as the Owatonna girls tennis team finished undefeated at the annual Waseca tournament on Saturday afternoon.
The Huskies opened the day with a see-saw, 4-3, victory over Mankato West before cruising past Waseca, 7-0, and LeSueur-Henderson, 6-1.
In the only tight match of the day, No. 1 Sara Anderson, No. 2 Megan Johnson and No. 3 Olivia Herzog won at singles while the No. 2 combination of Liv Matejcek and Alex Huemoeller notched the final point for the Huskies against the Scarlets.
Anderson, Johnson and Herzog each finished 3-0. Matejcek and Huemoeller were the only doubles pair to end undefeated.
Owatonna moves to 9-3 overall and plays again on Tuesday at home against Rochester Mayo at 4:30 p.m.