As if Friday’s upcoming Owatonna-Mankato West matchup needed anymore sweetener, the pregame narrative just got a whole lot more interesting after the Scarlets’ impressive performance at TCO stadium in Eagan on Saturday evening.
Taking on a Rochester Mayo team that matched the top-ranked Huskies blow-for-blow for more than three quarters in Week 4, Mankato West exploded in the second quarter and put things away with a pair of late touchdowns in a convincing 58-21 victory.
Entering the Big Southeast District Red Division showdown, there had been some questions as to the legitimacy of the Scarlets’ No. 9 rankings in the latest Class 5A poll. The Scarlets (4-1 overall, 4-1 Red Division) had not only lost a one-sided game against unranked Rochester Century in Week 2, but needed a last-second Hail Mary just to beat struggling New Prague in Week 4.
After dismantling the Spartans (3-2, 2-2), though, it would be unwise to assume West will offer anything less than an even fight against the powerful Huskies on Friday night. The Scarlets’ ultra-dangerous Division I quarterback, Jack Foster, rang up 303 yards of total offense (277 pass, 26 rushing) and tossed five TD passes, the final two of which came in the fourth quarter and extended West’s lead from 43-21 to an insurmountable 58-21.
Jon Sikel and Spencer Spaude have taken turns as Foster’s favorite target as the pair have combined for 39 receptions and 772 yards, splitting the production almost right down the middle. On Saturday, it was Sikel’s turn to shine as the senior hauled in seven catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns.
In other Red Division action, Rochester John Marshall (2-3, 2-2) took down New Prague, 33-20, which was a tad eye-opening considering how well the Trojans (1-4, 0-4) played against Mankato West the week prior and how much the Rockets struggled to put away winless Northfield.
For a while, it looked like things were going to play out as they would on paper as New Prague led 14-0 after the first quarter. From that point forward, it was all John Marshall as the Rockets out-scored the Trojans 33-6 over the game’s final 36 minutes. Trevale Moe scored back-to-back touchdowns in the second quarter on a pair of plays that spanned 60 and 80 yards, respectively. His second TD came with 1 minute, 54 seconds remaining before halftime and leveled the score 20-20.
Rochester Century trailed 7-0 against Northfield, but quickly gained its footing and rumbled to another one-sided victory, 45-15. Since losing to Owatonna in the season-opener, 44-7, the Panthers (4-1, 3-1) have out-scored their previous four opponents by an average score of 39-12 and enter the final three games of the regular season as the favorite to secure the No. 2 seed in the Section 1-5A tournament. Century plays in New Prague on Friday before ending the season with back-to-back home games against Byron and Rochester Mayo.
In other action, Owatonna’s Week 7 opponent, Mankato East, picked up its second victory in a row by beating Albert Lea, 42-21. The Cougars now stand at 3-2 with a pair of diverging losses — one against undefeated Winona in Week 3 and the other against struggling Austin in Week 2. East’s wins have come against Kasson-Mantorville, Byron and the Tigers.
As mentioned, the Winhawks stayed undefeated at 5-0 with a 31-7 victory over Austin. According to the Austin Daily Herald, the Packers (2-3 overall, 2-2 Blue Division) reached the red zone just twice the entire game and scored their only touchdown on the final play of the fourth quarter when Teyghan Hovland found Ethan Owens from 13 yards out.
Kasson-Mantorville moved above .500 at 3-2 with a 31-12 win over Byron (2-3) in the final Blue Division matchup.