RED WING — With its offense in peak form, the Owatonna boys hockey team manufactured its third shutout in five games on Thursday night with a 6-0 victory over Red Wing in Big Nine Conference action.
The relentless Huskies blasted 72 shots-on-goal and received scoring contributions from six different players.
According to the Minnesota Hockey Hub, Taylor Bogen and Casey Johnson led the way with three points apiece as the Huskies scored two goals in each period.
Zach Wiese turned away 24 shots to earn his fourth shutout of the season. After allowing five goals in the Owatonna's loss to Rochester Century on Jan. 9, the senior has surrendered exactly one goal in his last 153 minutes on the ice.
Johnson netted the game-deciding goal at the 5:18-mark before Bogen made it 2-0 roughly 11 minutes later.
Tanner Stendel and Austin Mundt each scored one goal in the second period before Devon Rousch and Zach Kubicek rounded out the scoring in the final stanza.
Owatonna finished 1-for-3 on the power play and registered 22, 23 and 27 shots, respectively, in the three periods.
BIG PICTURE
Adding the four points that came with beating the Wingers, Owatonna (12-3-0, 6-1-0) jumps ahead of Mankato West in the conference standings and currently sits alone in third place with 18 points.
Northfield, whose only loss in Big Nine action came against the Huskies on Dec. 17, currently sits atop the standings with 24 points, but Rochester Century is the lone remaining undefeated team in league action at 7-0-0. The Raiders have also played two more games than the Huskies and Panthers.
Eight of Owatonna’s 10 remaining games are in conference action. The Huskies will host the Raiders on Jan. 30 before traveling to Rochester Century a week later.
The Panthers will play at Northfield on Saturday, Feb. 8 with four conference points on the line.
LOOKING AHEAD
With Owatonna’s home game against Faribault on Saturday having been postponed to Feb. 10, the Huskies’ won’t take the ice again until Thursday, Jan. 23 at Rochester John Marshall. The Huskies defeated the Rockets 6-1 on Dec. 12.
Owatonna 6, Red Wing 0
FIRST PERIOD
O—Casey Johnson (Dom Valento, Taylor Bogen), 5:18
O—Bogen (Wyatt Oldefendt, Johnson), 16:39
SECOND PERIOD
O—Tanner Stendel (Aaron Bangs, Oldefendt), 2:51, PP
O—Austin Mundt, 4:20
THIRD PERIOD
O—Devon Rousch (Johnson), 12:10
O—Zach Kubicek (Valento, Bogen)
Owatonna goalie: Zach Wiese (24 saves)