Avery Hill, Eva Wayne, Isabel Stadheim, and Payton Bunn from New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva traveled to the Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando from Nov. 22-25 with high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the country to represent the camp brands of Varsity Spirit in the Varsity Spirit Spectacular.
The individuals invited to perform are part of the All-American program at Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) and National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) summer camps across the country. All-Americans are chosen based on superior athletic and leadership skills. Only the top 12% of athletes who attend camp earn the chance to perform in the holiday spectacular.
They will perform in an exclusive performance at the Universal Orlando Resort. Besides enjoying a sunny trip to Orlando, performers will have the opportunity to meet cheerleaders and dancers from across that nation and enjoy a magical holiday season at the Universal Orlando Resort parks.
"I am so excited to have the opportunity to be a part of this event," Hill said. "I was fortunate enough to travel to London to cheer in the New Year’s Day parade in 2018 with this organization and it was amazing! This event provides a great opportunity to represent our school and meet other cheerleaders from all over the United States."
“I am so incredibly thankful for this amazing opportunity that I have received and cannot wait to perform with my All-American Team in Orlando!" Wayne said.
“I am so excited to perform as a member of UCA, All-American Cheer team and am grateful to have this amazing opportunity!" Bunn said.
“I’m excited about the whole experience, but especially meeting other cheerleaders form all over the U.S.!” Stadheim said.