The Owatonna Huskies (2-6, 2-6 Big 9 Conference) fell 59-45 Monday night to the Austin Packers (5-2, 5-2) in a hard fought contest.
The Huskies' gritty defense and strong offensive rebounding — they accumulated six steals and snagged 20 boards on the offensive glass — kept them in the hunt for all 40 minutes but, in the end, their continued cold shooting plus a 32-point performance from Austin guard Hope Dudycha was enough to do them in.
The Huskies finished 17 of 56 from the field — including shooting 4 of 24 on 2-point shots outside of the paint and 1 of 8 from beyond the arc — an offensive trend that has contributed to the Owatonna girls losing six of their last seven games.
However, despite the ball not going through the hoop as much as she'd like to see, Owatonna coach Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa is largely content with the looks her team is getting.
"We are starting to find things on offense that are there, we just need to finish a little bit better," Hugstad-Vaa said. "Then the score comes up and our confidence comes up."
Sometimes all a team needs to get going offensively is to simply see the ball go through the hoop one or two times. Maybe that happens by pushing the ball quickly up the court in transition — something Hugstad-Vaa says the Huskies need to do a better job of to take full advantage of their deep bench — or by converting easy buckets from getting to the free throw line.
Primarily, according to Hugstad-Vaa, the answer lies in being tougher around the rim.
"Focusing on finishing, focusing on having that contact and being strong under the basket because that can make a world of difference," Hugstad-Vaa said. "You make five more of those, 10 more of those, it helps a lot. But the girls are working hard and they're staying positive, so that's good."
One need not look any further than the Austin's bench to see the value of driving to the hoop and drawing hard fouls. The Packers converted 20 of their 24 free throw attempts on the night, while the Huskies went 8 of 14. Not by coincidence, Austin ended up winning by 14 points.
"I think letting them get to the free throw line was tough," Hugstad-Vaa said. "We worked on moving our feet (on defense), we worked on taking charges, and we got some, but not as many as we needed to."
Despite ultimately losing by double digits, it never felt as though the Huskies were ever completely out of the game Monday night. Owatonna has the bones of a solid team that could surprise a few opponents come the postseason, but in order for them to tap into their full-potential they need to add a bit of sinew to their game.
A few more trips to the free throw line and a couple of more converted bunnies in the paint and the outcome of this game could have looked very different for Owatonna. They’re right there, they just need a few more bounces to go their way for once.
Owatonna will look to rebound from their loss on Friday, Feb. 12, when they go up against the Winona Winhawks at Winona High School. Tip is slated for 7:30 p.m.