If anything has been established over the first eight weeks of the winter sports season, it's that girls basketball is alive and well in Steele County.
For proof, look no further than Blooming Prairie and Medford High Schools.
The Awesome Blossoms and Tigers are each positioned within the top 15 of their respective classifications — and in BP’s case, the top five — and have combined for a 19-2 record.
Both have taken care of business against inexperienced competition, which hasn’t always been the case before the last couple of years, and appear in prime position to make a deep postseason run come late-February/early March.
Having established themselves as bona fide Gopher Conference contenders, both teams will have an opportunity to make some noise on the state-wide scale over the next couple of days.
The Blossoms will hit the road for a showdown against unbeaten W-E-M on Friday while the Tigers will collide with Waseca on Saturday.
The stakes, though, stretch well beyond simple confidence-building and statement-making as both matchups could determine conference supremacy and postseason positioning.
Here is a quick breakdown of each game:
Waseca (8-3) vs. Medford (10-1)
When: Saturday, 11:45 a.m.
Where: Kasson-Mantorille High School
On the line: Section seeding
The top overall seed in the Section 2-AA tournament could be decided as the Tigers and Bluejays meet on neutral ground at Kasson-Mantorville High School as part of an all-day basketball showcase.
Having only recently toppled out of the Class AA top 10, Waseca enters having endured an absolute thicket of a schedule over the last three weeks as the ‘Jays have played five of their last six games against teams well above the .500 mark. In the span, they have posted a 4-2 record with a trio of quality wins over Jordan, Saint Peter and Winona Cotter to go with a pair of losses against Class AAA, No. 6-ranked Red Wing and 11-win Lake City. Their only other defeat came in their season-opener in a 64-59 setback to highly-ranked Rochester Lourdes.
If there ever was a team that embodies the term “battle-tested,” it’s the Bluejays.
"We have watched Waseca twice and we know that they have the ability to score and play tough defense," Medford coach Mark Kubat said.
Waseca is spearheaded by Minnesota-Duluth signee, Gus Boyer. The senior guard boasts excellent size for her position at 5-foot-10 and leads the team in scoring at 17.5 points per game to go along with 2.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds. Boyer will likely be matched up against fellow college-level recruit, Emma Kniefel. The superstar pair have nearly identical measurables and skill-sets. It's entirely possible that the pair essentially cancels each other out, leaving the game in the hands of both team's complimentary players. For Medford, this includes new 1,000-point scorer, Kiley Nihart, post Katie Dylla and versatile guard Izzy Reuvers.
Waseca's top role players are Rachel Breck (11.2 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 1.7 SPG) and Hannah Potter (9.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.1 APG). In the 'Jays victory over previously undefeated Cotter, Potter supplied 18 points and eight rebounds. Breck's finest individual effort came against Jordan when she went off for 17 points, six rebounds, five steals and four assists.
As a team, Medford has been tested a small handful of times, winning two of its three matchups that have been decided by less than 10 points. The Tigers have picked up a pair of quality wins against Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (8-2) and Fairmont (8-4) with its only setback coming in a 59-58 overtime loss to W-E-M on the road. Medford's eight other opponents have a combined record of 24-58 and the Tigers are winning each of those by more than 20 points.
"We have stressed the importance of defense and rebounding all season," Kubat said. "Those two things will be key for us. We also hope for a quick tempo on offense and slow down their running game."
No. 5 Blooming Prairie (9-1, 4-0) vs. No. 9 W-E-M (12-0, 5-0)
When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
Where: W-E-M High School
On the line: First place in Gopher Conference
In what could perhaps be the most-anticipated regular season Blooming Prairie girls basketball game in the last decade, the Awesome Blossoms will have their newly-minted No. 5 ranking put to the test right off the bat.
On paper, the teams are essentially deadlock. It’s impossible to distinguish a major advantage by simply looking at each team’s schedule, but it’s still worth analyzing.
Blooming Prairie has one loss, but it came against one of the best teams in Class AA, Goodhue, by just seven points on the road. Outside of a bit of a hiccup at the two-day tournament in Hayfield where the Blossoms won a pair of games by a combined three points, BP has completely smothered the opposition. The Blossoms have allowed 30 or fewer points in four of their 10 games and are one of three teams in the Gopher Conference that is surrendering less than 40 points per game overall, the other two being Medford and, of course, W-E-M.
The Bucs have played a similar schedule to the Blossoms — squaring off against an abundance of teams under the .500 mark — but have the highest-quality win of the two, beating Medford 59-58 in overtime on Dec. 20. Outside of that game, W-E-M is out-scoring opponents by an average margin of 25 points.
Brielle Bartelt knocked down 11 free throws and scored 18 points in the Bucs win over Medford and leads the team in scoring at 15.3 points per game and assists at 3.8 per contest.
Forward Toryn Richards stands 5-foot-11 and is the only other W-E-M player averaging double-figures in scoring at 13.7 points. Kylie Pittmann is third on the team in scoring average at 8.6 and possesses the ability to effect the game in a number of ways. Not only does she lead the team on the glass at 6.9 boards per night, but is second on the team in assists (3.0), steals (2.8) and blocks (10 total).
The Blossoms have been at their best when they are shooting well from the outside, so Julia Worke and the Bruns sisters will need to contribute in a big way. Megan Oswald has been a steady presence on the post and leads the team in scoring and rebounding.