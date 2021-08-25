Few high school football programs across the state of Minnesota have experienced a greater amount of success over the last three seasons than the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms. Since the fall of 2018, Blooming Prairie has accumulated a record of 30-1 and qualified for two state tournaments, including their state title run in 2019. The Awesome Blossoms would have undoubtedly qualified for a third state appearance last fall if not for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and they have no plans to slow down in 2021.
Blooming Prairie returns a bevy of starters on both sides of the ball including their entire offensive line and starting quarterback Drew Kittelson. Kittelson excelled as a junior last season, his first full season at the helm of the Awesome Blossom offense, completing nearly 90% of his passes for over 1,300 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also ran for an additional 251 yards and two scores. Without a doubt, Kittelson is the oil that makes the Blooming Prairie offense purr.
“It’s reassuring, that’s for sure,” Awesome Blossoms head coach Chad Gimbel said when speaking on the knowledge that Kittelson will be returning as starting quarterback. “That’s where a lot of what we do on the offensive side of the ball starts at. He’s also a great defensive player as well as a great leader. Having that experience at the quarterback position coming back, it’s just really huge for us and what we do. It allows us to be more complex and, also, not that I didn’t have confidence in him last year, but we’re expecting bigger and better things this year.”
While the Awesome Blossoms only have a little over a week of practice under their belts, Gimbel has noticed a change in the way that Kittelson has been carrying himself this fall. He’s brimming with confidence on the field and has fully embraced the leadership role that is often thrust upon veteran quarterbacks.
However, while he may be the heart and sole of the team, Kittelson isn’t the only high impact athlete that will be returning with varsity experience this fall. Running back Tyler Archer and wide receiver Bradley Simon are also returning and figure to have prominent roles on both sides of the ball. Colin Jordison and Connor Brennecke will also feature heavily in the Awesome Blossoms’ plans, according to Gimbel.
For now, Blooming Prairie is focused on making improvements each day, focusing on a day-by-day, practice-by-practice, play-by-play approach to the preseason. If they are able to stay focused on the task at hand and don’t allow themselves to get too high or too low, the Awesome Blossoms have as good a chance as any to bring home another state title in November.
SCHEDULE
Friday, Sept 3: at Hayfield, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept 10: Lester Prairie, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept 17: at USC, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept 24: WEM, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct 1: St. Clair/Loyola, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct 8: at GFW, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct 15: NRHEG, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct 20: at Medford, 7 p.m.