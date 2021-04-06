The long layoff may have something to do with the amount kids out for golf in Blooming Prairie this spring.
Overall, the level of enthusiasm surrounding the golf teams, and golf in general, is clear with a larger number of athletes out for the team than in 2019. Coach Carl Peterson thinks golf has greatly benefitted during the pandemic. Many of the athletes who would have been on the team still went out and were able to play last summer. Peterson sees this as an advantage heading into this season.
“At the start of the golf season last year many thought that it would impact golf negatively,” Peterson said, “However, golf courses actually saw way more play than they’ve had in many years.”
Blooming Prairie returns all its varsity boys’ golfers from 2019 and plenty of younger golfers as well.
“We have 21 boys out for golf this year,” said head coach Carl Peterson. “There are some younger kids that have a good chance to crack the varsity roster.”
Senior Kollyn Alwes returns as one of the top golfers for the Blossoms. Alwes qualified for the Class A state tournament in 2019 and finished in 49th place with matching round scores of 83.
Alwes led a boys’ team that finished runner-up in the Section 1A tournament. Junior Collin Jordison — who was an honorable mention All-Conference in 2019 — returns as does seniors Ethan Grant and Boone Carlson in addition to juniors David Kartes and Garret Farr.
Peterson believes the team can again compete for the conference and section title.
On the girls’ side, the roster is not as full of golfers vying for a varsity spot. Six girls — including returners Halle Strunk and Jessica Ressler — make up the team. Strunk was All-Conference in 2019 and should lead the team this season.
“We have high hopes for our two returning players and are going to work hard to get our other girls up to varsity level of play,” Peterson said.
Schedule
Mon, April 12 – at Dodge County Club, 4 p.m., boys and girls
Tues, April 13 – at Riverside Town and Country Club, 4:30 p.m., boys
Thurs, April 15 – at Blooming Prairie Country Club, 4:30 p.m., girls
Mon, April 19 – at Blooming Prairie County Club, 4:30 p.m., boys and girls
Tues, April 20 – at Oaks Golf Club, 4:30 p.m., boys
Thurs, April 22 – at Oak View Golf Course, 4:30 p.m., girls
Tues, April 27 – at Blooming Prairie Country Club, 4:30 p.m., boys
Thurs, April 29 – at Oaks Golf Club, 4:30 p.m., girls
Tues, May 4 – at Oak View Golf Course, 4:30 p.m., boys
Thurs, May 6 – at Riverside Town and Country Club, 4:30 p.m., girls
Tues, May 11 – at Faribault Golf and Country Club, 4:30 p.m., boys and girls
Thurs, May 13 – at Riverview Golf Course, 4:30 p.m., girls
Mon, May 17 – at Waseca Lakeside Country Club, 12 p.m., boys and girls
Tues, May 18 – at Riverview Golf Course, 4:30 p.m., boys
Thurs, May 20 – at Waseca Lakeside Club, 10 a.m., boys and girls conference tournament