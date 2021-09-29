Returning home Friday night, the Medford Tigers hosted the Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Thunderbirds in a game that saw the Tigers fall behind quickly to the Thunderbirds in a 44-6 loss.
The biggest catalyst to Medford’s downfall was GFW’s senior running back Treay Taylor, who remained very active in the Thunderbirds offense, either through the air or on the ground, and recorded five total touchdowns.
Taylor rushed for three touchdowns against the Tigers. He rushed for an 18-yard touchdown in the first quarter, a five-yard touchdown in the second quarter and a 33-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
In the pass game, Taylor hauled in two touchdown receptions, one was on a 22-yard pass and the other on a 27-yard pass.
Offensively for the Tigers, senior quarterback Justin Ristau found some daylight in the first quarter for a 19-yard touchdown in response to Taylor’s first rushing touchdown. The Tigers were unable to add any additional points after Ristau’s touchdown, leaving the Tigers with their only six points of the game.
Passing wise, Ristau went 5-of-17 for 72 yards and two interceptions during the Tigers' loss.
Outside of Ristau, Garron Hoffman rushed for 41 yards on eight carries, with a long of 25 yards. Connor Jones had two receptions for 24 yards, Jesse Ortiz had two receptions for 26 yards and Tyler Buck had one reception for 22 yards.
Defensively, Reed Cumberland led the team with 14 total tackles, followed by 13 total tackles from Tate Hermes. The Tigers also saw nine total tackles from Dillon Bartosch and seven total tackles from Dylan Heiderscheidt and Connor Jones.
Hermes and Bartosch both recorded one fumble recovery as well.
Next up for the Tigers is a road game, where they’ll travel to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown to take on the WEM Buccaneers Friday night.