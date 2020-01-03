Trap, steal, attack the basket, crash the boards, fire a bunch of 3-pointers, rinse and repeat.
Austin’s deadly cycle for for success hasn’t changed much over the last decade, and that's because it works. The Packers, who have won at least 25 games in each of the last four seasons, brought their latest version of the basketball machine to the OHS gymnasium on Thursday night with every intention of aggravating the youthful Owatonna boys basketball team.
Were Huskies overwhelmed? No, that much is clear. They didn’t allow No. 6-ranked Austin to run away with the game until the final moments of the second half when the Packers drained a few lollipop 3-pointers and converted at the line.
Where the Huskies ready to pull off the offset? Well, not quite.
The Packers’ experience, dead-eye shooting and intense defensive pressure were simply too much to overcome in a 72-48 loss in a game that remained well below 20 points for at least 85% of the 38-minute affair.
“I would say all the guys in general, that’s a tough style to play against,” Owatonna coach Josh Williams said roughly 15 minutes after the game. “The speed was tough to manage. There were things I was really happy with tonight but there were some mental things we need to fix moving forward.”
Owatonna botched a few easy scoring chances in the first half and shot well below its season-average — making just 27% of its shots in the first half — but still found a way to scratch and claw within single digits on several occasions deep into the second half.
After watching the Packers drill 6 of its first 7 shots from the field and build a 34-17 lead at the break, the Huskies scored the first eight points of the second half and cut the advantage to single digits at 34-25 when Nolan Burmeister knocked down a shot with 15 minutes, 4 seconds on the clock.
Owatonna stayed within striking distance for the next 11 minutes — pulling within nine points as late as the 5:10-mark — but was out-scored 15-2 to close the game. In the stretch, Austin swished a pair of 3-pointers, the final of which stretched the lead to 69-46 with just 90 seconds on the clock.
“We needed one more run," Williams said. "We just couldn’t get enough consistent stops on that end to make a serious threat."
The Packers forced the Huskies into 19 turnovers and snatched 14 offensive rebounds, three of which led directly to Okey Okey 3-pointers. The Austin junior drained all five of his shots from deep in the first half and finished with 18 points on 6 of 6 shooting overall.
“We knew coming in that he was their shooter,” Williams said. “The issue really wasn’t the initial defense. Most of this threes were on offensive rebounds where we lost track of him and he had another one was in transition and he was the one guy that was unaccounted for.”
Evan Dushek once again paced Owatonna in scoring with 15 points to go with a team-high five rebounds and two steals. He was the one player that Austin clearly struggled against and altered a number of opportunities at the rim while causing mis-matches on the other end of the floor. The sophomore is averaging close to 20 points per game and is shooting better than 50% from the field for the season.
Senior Isaac Oppegard was active on both ends of the floor and chipped in 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and one 3-pointer in 24 minutes. Brayden Williams made a pair of shots from deep, scored 12 points pulled down five rebounds and collected a pair of steals.
Austin shot 57.8% from the floor and knocked down 11 shots from beyond the arc. The Packers extended their winning streak to six games and came into the contest having defeated Class 4A powerhouses Apple Valley and Lakeville North in consecutive fashion.
Ogur Gari led Austin with 19 points in just 22 minutes. Division _ recruit Agwa Nywesh started the game with a two-handed dunk less than five seconds after the opening tip-off and finished with 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and seven steals.
Austin 72, Owatonna 48
Owatonna scoring: Payton Beyer 6, Carson DeKam 2, Bolan Burmeister 4 (4 rebounds, 3 assists), Evan Dushek 14 (5 rebounds, 2 steals), Isaac Oppegard 10, Brayden Williams 12 (5 rebounds).