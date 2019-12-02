FARIBAULT — The Owatonna wrestling team sent five individuals to the championship round and captured a pair of individual titles at the annual Dick Shiels Invite in Faribault on Saturday afternoon.
As a team, the Huskies finished behind a pair of state-ranked opponents — No. 2 Stillwater and No. 6 Northfield — in third place with 200.5 points. The Ponies collected 256.5 points and the Raiders 216.
Cael Robb (106 pounds), Michael Bobo (120), Jerez Autridge (145), Landen Johnson (152) and Isaiah Noeldner (HWT) each made their way to the championship round at their respective weight classes with Robb and Noeldner earning titles.
Entering his first full season as the team’s starting lightweight, Robb — who is ranked No. 2 in the state — did not disappoint, pinning his first opponent (Brody Gorr) at the 1:05-mark before blanking Dylan Dauffenbach of Stillwater in his second match. In the championship, he defeated Alex Diederich, 7-2. All three of his opponents were unranked.
Noeldner also made a much-anticipated debut, taking the mat for the first time since last February when he suffered a season-ending knee injury just prior to the Section 1-AAA tournament.
The Owatonna senior didn’t miss a beat, pinning his first two opponents with relative ease before defeating Nick Lopez of Northfield, 7-1.
The Huskies’ two other state-ranked individuals, No. 4 Johnson at 152 pounds and No. 7 Kanin Hable at 126, didn’t fair quite as well and finished in second and third, respectively.
Johnson was pinned by Trey Kruse (No. 2 at 145 pounds) of Stillwater in the championship round while Hable lost to unranked Ben Colagiovanni of Stillwater in the semifinals before rebounding with back-to-back wins over Cole Franek of TCU (16-2, MD) and No. 4-ranked Jake Messner (5-3, decision).
Bobo, who has been in-and-out of the varsity lineup over the last couple of years, manufactured quite the season-opening performance, pinning Isaac Yetzer in his first match before out-lasting Nikolas Petsinger of NRHEG, 9-8, in the semifinals. In the championship, he was defeated by major decision, but showed some guts against No. 2-ranked Chase Murphy of Northfield in the 15-7 setback.
After missing all of last season with an injury, Autridge defeated Gavin Anderson in the opening round, 6-4, and pinned Gable Speltz in the semifinals, setting up a 145-pound title-round match with the state’s No. 1-ranked 138-pounder, Kieler Carlson. Autridge lasted all three periods against his blue-chip opponent, but simply didn’t have enough in the tank in a hard-fought 12-4 MD defeat.
Quincey Price (195), Luke Effertz (220) and Jacob Reinardy (138) each finished in third place.
Dick Shiels Faribault Invite
Team scores: Stillwater 256.5, Northfield 216, Owatonna 200.5, TCU 122.5, Faribault 110, Sauk Rapids-Rice 91, LARP 68, East Ridge 42, NRHEG 42, Austin 3