Jeff Williams’ message to his team throughout the preseason has been consistent and straightforward: If 22 players elevate one notch, it will make up for the loss of No. 22.
The collective is always greater than the individual. Strength in numbers, all that good stuff. The axiom sounds relatively simple, but it's not. Football is the ultimate team sport and getting such a large number of athletes to execute in harmony is literally what keeps coaches up at night.
The season might only be four quarters old, but it appears as though Owatonna has received the message loud and clear from its head coach.
“Last year was kind of the Jason Williamson show and they were all players in that act,” Williams said Friday night. “You know, we talked the first day about the importance of having 11 guys on each side of the ball step up and elevate ever so slightly and make the big play when it matters because we don’t have the crutch to lean on.”
Williamson was a rare three-year starter for the Huskies and his career has been well-documented. Friday’s game against Rochester Century was the first time OHS took the field without No. 22 since Oct. 25, 2014.
Owatonna, though, proved once again that tradition never graduates. Five different players threw, ran or caught at least one touchdown and another, Sam Henson, boomed a bulls-eye field goal. Four players racked up at least 50 receiving yards, seven caught at least one pass and nine finished with at least two carries.
The Huskies’ striking versatility was put on full display in the game’s opening stanza. After starting the game by pounding the ball 13 times on the ground on and getting on the board with a 4-yard Ethan Walter run, Owatonna flipped the script and carved up Century’s defense through the air.
Taking over at their own 42 yard line with just 41 seconds showing on the clock, the Huskies gobbled up 58 yards in just 17 seconds, building a multi-score lead when Walter snatched a throw near the middle of the end zone on a perfectly spun pass by Brayden Truelson. The scoring drive lasted just three snaps and featured a 15-yard completion to Payton Beyer and a 28-yard reception by Isaac Oppegard before Walter’s touchdown.
Three plays, three completions to three different players.
“Ethan Walter’s catch on the second touchdown was just phenomenal,” Williams said. “Truelson threw the ball and (Walter) just pulled it out of the air and those are the kinds of things that we are going to need. We got some big plays out of Ethan last year and we got some big plays out of Matt (Williams) and Oppegard, but we are going to need those guys consistently.”
The second quarter looked much like the first as another four players put points on the board. Stransky helped make the score 20-0 with a 5-yard touchdown run at the 9:50 mark before Hensen nailed a 23-yard field goal that looked like it would have been good from about 45 yards.
Having spent the first 19 minutes of the game watching from the sideline and cheering on his teammates, Sol Havelka relieved Truelson when OHS took over at its own 22 yard line with 4:29 remaining in the second quarter.
Having played in every high-leverage game for the Huskies in 2018, Havelka displayed the poise and leadership of a senior and hit Walter on a wide receiver screen for eight yards on his first snap since the Class 5A state championship game last November. He added runs of 5 and 22 yards on the drive and found his buddy Matt Williams for a 24-yard touchdown strike with 1:21 on the clock. Henson’s extra point made it 30-0 and that was that. Owatonna continued its onslaught in the third quarter before the starters were pulled for the final 12 minutes.
Truelson and Havelka combined for 263 passing yards, 53 rushing yards and four touchdowns. With numbers like that, Williams has no reason to change his platoon tactic at the position.
“My fear was that both would play well, and they did,” Williams said with a smile. “We are going to continue to roll with Brayden as our starter, but Sol is going to get possessions because he does good things out there. We are going to continue to do that until I’m shown a reason I shouldn’t. I thought both had great command and did what we asked them to do.”
Equaling the offense's high-flying exhibition, Owatonna's defense bullied the Panthers at all three levels for 36 minutes.
Still staggering from Owatonna's offensive uppercut to start the game, Century's nine two-way starters went three-and-out on its first possession and netted negative-4 yards in its first 13 plays.
Ethan Rohman, Gavin Rein and Josh O'Daffer caused major issues for the Panthers' sizable offensive line, consistently penetrating into the backfield and stopping the visitors in their tracks.
When Century tried to run wide, it was either called for holding or forced back into the teeth of the defense were they were rudely met by linebackers Carson DeKam and Isaac Gefre.
When the Panthers tried going to the air, Walter, Beyer, Oppegard and Keenan Young provided sticky coverage down the field and rarely needed to stay fit with their target for more than a few seconds as Brock Shamblin was hurried, knocked down, or sacked on almost every pass.