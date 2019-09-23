We finally reached Vikings' game day and it was a home showdown against the Oakland Raiders and Vegas Minnesota tabbed as a 9-point favorite.
It was all set up for an easy win, but last year the 17-point underdog Buffalo Bills came into U.S. Bank Stadium and dominated the Vikings in every phase.
The talk all week was the $84 million dollar man, Kirk Cousins, and how he can beat the so-called “easy teams” and struggle against better competition. It’s pretty objective, the stats speak for themselves.
The Raiders are a professional team and I knew if the Vikes took them lightly it was going to be a long day in Minneapolis. This was the 25th game at U.S. Bank with the Vikings sporting a 17-7 record at their home confines.
It doesn’t get any better than to see the Purple People Eaters with Larsen, Page, Eller and Marshall leading the Skol Chant. It was also emotional inside the building as a 96-year-old World War II veteran led the National Anthem by playing the harmonica. If this did not give fans a chill or two, your pulse needs to be checked. It was incredible seeing so many thousands of fans cheering for this man.
The honorary captain for the game was good old No. 11, Joe Kapp, and fans went crazy. We had all this excitement and the ball hadn’t even been kicked off yet.
The Raiders won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, meaning Cousins would get to show the fans a better day — hopefully.
I won't forget the first play of the game when Cousins took the snap got tripped up for a loss. Can this really how the game is starting? A fan a row or two behind me said “Hey, Eli Manning is looking for a job.” I hate to say it but I felt a little chuckle from myself. I must say other than that one play I thought Cousins played a very good game, but not great.
I had heard all off season how Cousins was going roll out a little more and Sunday we saw it more than once, and that made this fan happy. The first touchdown was one of beauty as Cousins came out left and threw a very nice pass downfield to Adam Thielen.
I really thought both lines for Minnesota showed up big time as the defensive front made Raiders quarterback uncomfortable quite a bit by harassing him and also shutting down the run game big time.
I loved the Vikings offensive line play — maybe best all year — as they opened holes for the running game and didn’t allow a sack. I do also thought Cousins played a game where he ran the ball himself to help situations out.
The touchdown by Dalvin Cook was one of strength by the offensive line and the score by Thielen was blocked beautifully.
I said earlier I loved the Vikes defense all day with the exception of a Raiders flea-flicker that somehow fooled the entire unit because the TD that made it 21-7 was way too easy.
I loved how the Vikings once again cranked up the run game and in the second half as rookie Alexander Mattison hurdled a defender from what seemed to be the 5-yard line to pay dirt for his first career NFL touchdown.
Sunday the tight ends came up big as Kyle Rudolph made a nice catch on a screen pass and rumbled close to the goal line. I love Rudolph and how big he is, but every time I see him catch the ball he runs as if he knows he is going to get hit soon. We finally saw rookie, Irv Smith Jr. utilized heavily as he finished with three catches for 60 yards.
The Vikes have now destroyed two opponents at home and one road game should have been a win, but will now get tested next Sunday in a 3:25 p.m. national TV game Cousins will respond against Chicago Bears.
PREDICTION: I am going out on the limb and will say Cousins will play lights-out and the Vikings will win a huge NFC North Battle, 17-4.
Thanks for reading,
Purplestick