2019-20 Record: 9-13 overall, 9-13 Big 9 (7th)
FINAL GAME: 58-45 loss to New Prague in Section 1AAAA quarterfinals
With 12 juniors and three seniors, including leading scorer Sarah Kingland back, Owatonna head coach Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa is excited about the upcoming season.
Kingland, who recently announced her commitment to Division-II Minnesota State University, Moorhead, led the Huskies with 13.8 points and 6 rebounds a game.
Junior guard Holly Buyaert earned all-conference honorable mention recognition last season after averaging 8.7 points a game, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists. She led Owatonna in steals and averaged 1.7 a game.
Junior forward Lexi Mendenhall led the Huskies in blocks last year after averaging 1.2 a game. She also scored 7.5 points per contest and finished second on the team in rebounding with 5.3 a game.
With so many returners, Hugstad-Vaa expects plenty of competition for playing time, but who fits into the lineup will also depend on how Owatonna decides to play at times.
“If we go big we could have a post opening,” she said. “If we go small we could have a guard opening.”
Many played in a fall league in Bloomington to prepare for the season and the team got practices in during the summer.
“This is definitely a year we should be in the top third of the conference with the experience we have coming back,” Hugstad-Vaa said.
Hugstad-Vaa expects two-time defending conference champion Red Wing to compete for the league title again with senior Abi Deming returning after averaging 12.7 points a game and sophomore Sydnee Nelson back after scoring 10.9 points a game last season.
Anna Miller, who averaged 16.7 points a game for conference runner-up Rochester Mayo returns, along with Lynnsey Hady, who scored 12.9 points a game. Austin and Mankato West finished third in the conference with 17-5 records. The Packers return leading scorer Hope Dudycha while Briana Stoltzman, who averaged 16.9 points a game for the Scarlets returns with third-leading scorer Lani Schoper, who averaged 10.8 points a game.
Mankato East also brings back its top three leading scorers and Rochester John Marshall will be led by a pair of Division I recruits with junior Lilly Meister (Indiana) and junior Katie Hurt (Lehigh).
One interesting wrinkle to the schedule is it won’t take the typical round robin format so each team will not see each opponent twice, Hugstad-Vaa said.
Owatonna’s first scheduled game is Jan. 14 at Mankato East at 7:30 p.m.