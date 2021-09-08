The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms (0-3) hosted the Alden-Conger Knights (1-1)on Tuesday, with the Knights sweeping the Awesome Blossoms in three sets. Blooming Prairie dropped the first set to Alden-Conger 25-10, followed by 25-14 second set loss and dropping the third and final set 25-16 to complete the sweep by the Knights.
Sierra Larson, Abby Hefling and Haven Carlson led the way offensively for the Awesome Blossoms with the trio combining for 11 of the teams’ 12 kills, including an ace serve by Carlson, over the three sets. Macy Lembke and Lexi Steckelberg added in five assists combined with a three and two assist performance respectively.
Larson, Hefling and Carlson contributed on the defensive end as well, with the trio also accounting for 14 of the teams’ 18 blocks. Blooming Prairie posted 22 total digs, including six digs from Lembke, four digs from Anna Pauly and three digs from Larson, Steckelberg and Madi Lea.