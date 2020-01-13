It was a scoring party at the Four Seasons Centre on Saturday night and only the Huskies were invited.
Setting the tone with a pair of goals in the game’s opening three minutes, the Owatonna girls hockey team exploded for a 13-0 shutout of Rochester Mayo in a Big Nine Conference showdown between a pair of Section 1-AA opponents.
According to the Minnesota Hockey Hub, the Huskies finished with a 50-1 shots-on-goal advantage and peppered 40 combined shots in the first two periods alone.
Ezra Oien recorded her second straight hat trick and was one of nine Owatonna players to find the back of the net.
Chloe Schmidt and Samatha Bogen each scored two goals while Elizabeth Radel, Grace Wolfe, Sarah Snitker, Calbey Podein, Macy Stanton and Lillian Hunst each scored once.
Schmidt and Syd Hunst each handed out a team-high three assists. Owatonna scored four goals in the first period and led 10-0 heading in the final stanza.
The victory polishes off the season sweep of the Spartans and keeps Owatonna (10-5-1, 10-1-0 Big Nine) safely in the upper-tier of the conference standings in third place at 24 points. As of Monday night, Northfield sits perched atop the standings with 32 points, directly ahead of Faribault (26).