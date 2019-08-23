RANDOLPH — The Blooming Prairie volleyball team opened the season with a 3-0 (20-25, 25-19, 25-20, 26-28, 11-15) nonconference loss to Randolph no Thursday night.
Julia Worke started her senior season in style, pounding a team-high 16 kills while adding 17 digs. Megan Oswald added 13 kills and seven digs while Maren Forystek paced the team with 21 digs.
Heather Pirkl surpassed 1,000 career assists and finished with 18 for the match.
Randolph 3, Blooming Prairie 2
Blooming Prairie leaders: Julia Worke (16 kills, 17 digs), Megan Oswald (13 Kills), Miya Lembke (3 acs, 6 kills, 20 digs), Maren Forystek (21 digs), Maggie Bruns (2 aces, 13 assists, 17 digs), Heather Pirkl (18 assists, 13 digs)