GOODHUE — There was a little more resistance and a bit of an early scare, but in the end, the result stayed the same as the third-ranked Blooming Prairie football team took down Goodhue, 27-6, on Friday night in Mid Southeast District action.
After four weeks, the Awesome Blossoms (4-0 overall, 1-0 Mid Southeast White) remain undefeated and are starting to put their season goals in the cross-hairs. Their victory over the Wildcats puts them at 1-0 in the White Division and 4-0 against fellow Section 1-A opponents.
BP has no doubt accomplished a lot already, but with four games still remaining before the postseason, still has a lot of work to do if they plan achieving their ultimate goal of clinching their second consecutive trip to the Class A state tournament.
The Blossoms’ toughest test might just come this Friday night at home against Randolph. Both teams currently stand undefeated and positioned within the top 10 of the Minnesota-scores.net QRF rankings. Fresh off a 32-21 win over Kenyon-Wanamingo, the Rockets sit at No. 10 in the initial poll while Blooming Prairie rests two sports higher at No. 8. The teams have a pair of common opponents in Wabasha-Kellogg and Hayfield. The Blossoms defeated the Falcons and the Vikings by an average score of 50-6 while the Rockets average score was 34-13 in thos games.
Against the Wildcats, BP fell behind 6-0 after Goodhue used a 68-yard completion to set up a 7-yard touchdown pass with 8 minutes, 45 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
On the ensuing possession, the Blossoms marched all the way to the red zone only to be denied when Goodhue interceptioned a pass on 3rd-and-goal from the 11-yard line. Unfazed, Blooming Prairie promptly forced a punt, drove deep into Wildcats’ territory before leveling the score on a Kaden Thomas to Karson Vigeland 19-yard connection. The extra point would give BP a lead it would not relinquish.
Thomas finished with another crisp game through the air, connecting on 16 of 22 passes for 197 yards and four touchdowns, two of which went to Vigeland. Mitchell Fiebiger caught a pair of passes for 61 yards and one score while Alex Baldwin added 26 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Matthew Pryor shredded the Goodhue defense to the tune of 159 yards on just 19 rushes for an 8.3 per-carry average.
Fiebiger paced the defense with 12 tackles. Colton Krell, Dyland Nirk and Bradley Simon each finished with seven stops apiece. Blooming Prairie allowed 268 total yards, 80 of which came on Goodhue’s opening drive.
Blooming Prairie 27, Goodhue 6
FIRST QUARTER
G—Cody Ryan 7 pass from Sam Opsahl (kick fail), 8:45
BP—Karson Vigeland 19 pass from Kaden Thomas (Carson Brennecke kick), 0:49
SECOND QUARTER
BP—Mitchell Fiebiger 40 pass from Thomas (Brennecke kick), 1:04
THIRD QUARTER
BP—Alex Baldwin 27 pass from Thomas (Brennecke kick), 9:45
BP—Vigeland 4 pass from Thomas (kick fail), 9:03