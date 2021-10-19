The final regular season home game for any team is bittersweet, as seniors step onto their own court for potentially the final time of their high school careers. The Medford Tigers celebrated their senior core Monday and were able to put the cherry on top with a three-set sweep over the visiting Randolph Rockets.
Despite the Rockets making it a closer match after every set, the Tigers' strong starts and adjustments proved to be too much to handle.
Medford got off to a hot start in the first set, which paved the way for its 25-12 win. The momentum carried over into the second and third sets, which Rockets made a little closer win 25-16 second and a 25-17 third set going in the favor of the Tigers.
The Tigers’ head coach Melissa Underdahl credited middle blocker Clara Kniefel as the leader on offense. Kniefel posted a team-high 15 kills, with the next mot coming from Isabel DeLeon with six and Hannah Schull with five.
“We served strong tonight and did a nice job of running our offense. Clara Kniefel led our offense and was swinging in all angles,” Underdahl said. “We struggled at times with passing but we adjusted well and we still were able to run our offense. We didn’t get as many touches with blocking tonight but our presence was huge and a lot of their hits were long.”
Schull led the team with four ace serves, followed by two from Kniefel and Andrea Bock each. Julia Niles played a big role setting up the offense with her 27 set assists.
On the defensive side, Kniefel also recorded two ace blocks, which led the team, along with one from Niles, Schull MacKenzie Kellen. Bock led in digs with eight total, followed by seven from Nicole Harfmann, six from DeLeon and five from Schull.
With the regular season now closed for the Tigers, they patiently await for seedings that will be announced on Wednesday before they enter postseason play. Medford closed out the regular season with three consecutive match wins and a first place finish in the Goodhue Invite.