COACHES
Head coach: Mike Kingland.
Assistant coaches: Barry Borwege, Scott Breamer, James Brein, Brain Busho, Rian Copeland, Joe Earl, Mike Earl, Julia Giefer, Tim Henriksen, Leroy Holthus, Mike Jacobson, Doug Kiefer, Kory Klecker, Rick Kozelka, Anthony Koziolek, Ethan Koziolek, Jim Krenke, Kevin Krumholz, Steve Langer, Todd Mogen, Greg Schroeder, Monte Shives, Rob Theobald, Becky Wolfe.
ROSTER
Matthew Bartness, 12
Ezra Buck, 12
Jaci Burtis, 12
Brianne Hinchley, 12
Kyle Linders, 12
Cole Schroeder, 12
Savannah Smith, 12
Aiden Stowe, 12
Luke Wottreng, 12
Wylie Yates, 12
Teagun Ahrens, 11
Hailey Barker, 11
Brayden Bentley, 11
Taylor Busho, 11
Anna Fox, 11
Brady Hansen, 11
Christian Hiller, 11
Chris Homuth, 11
Alyssa Kiefer, 11
Cade Luebben, 11
Kollin Martin, 11
Aiden Reuter, 11
Dawson Risser, 11
Elizabeth Roesner, 11
Anton Schroeder, 11
Andrew Skov, 11
Sierra Spindler, 11
Carter Strawmatt, 11
Ethan Tolman, 11
Luis Yciano Jr., 11
Anna Youngquist, 11
Andren Aaseth, 10
Aven Aaseth, 10
Bailey Davis, 10
Kayden Glynn, 10
Alexander Gorden, 10
Justin Gronli, 10
Grady Linder, 10
Christian Marshall, 10
McLain Mogen, 10
Arielle Thurber, 10
Ethan Vortherms, 10
William Wottreng, 10
Connor Borwege, 9
Spencer Copeland, 9
Zach Haarstad, 9
Morgan Hansen, 9
Gavin Holmen, 9
Kaden Homuth, 9
Lane Karsten, 9
Reed Kath, 9
Wyatt Keilman, 9
Parker Klecker, 9
Curtis Knutson, 9
Darren Leckner, 9
Kalleigh Malecha, 9
Matthew Mcshane, 9
Henry Meillier, 9
Jake Mohs, 9
Marcus Rysavy, 9
Nolan Schamp, 9
Ethan Schubert, 9
Blake Seykora, 9
Charlie Seykora, 9
Cody Shaw, 9
Juaquin Yciano, 9
Colin Zimmerman, 9
Livia Blahosky, 8
Evan David, 8
Blake Farris, 8
Karsen Finholdt, 8
Chloe Gfrerer, 8
Ella Henriksen, 8
Carson Holthus, 8
Mason Ihrke, 8
Victoria Koziolek, 8
Wyatt Macy, 8
Hunter Moriarity, 8
Colton Otto, 8
Logan Risser, 8
Stephen Sennott, 8
Harper Shives, 8
Hunter Theobald, 8
Samual Bartness, 7
Jackson Davis, 7
Ben Jessop, 7
Luke Mohs, 7
Lily Prestegrad, 7
KEY ATHLETES
Ezra Buck- Top overall returning average. He was on our 2021 State Tournament Squad where he shot his first 100 straight. Ezra is also the 2020 & 2021 MN 4-H State Trap Shooting Champion. 2021 Conference Male Top 25 (Our version of all conference), Multi year letter winner.
Taylor Busho- Top returning female average, and top 5 overall returning avg. She was on our 2021 State Tournament Squad. 2021 Conference Female Top 25 (Our version of all conference), 2021 Team High Average Female. Multi year letter winner.
Dawson Risser- He is a Top 5 overall returning avg. Multi year letter winner.
Teagun Ahrens- He is a Top 5 overall returning avg. 2021 Team Most Improved Male Athlete. Multi year letter winner.
McLain Mogen- He is a Top 5 overall returning avg. Multi year letter winner.
2022 senior captains: Ezra Buck, Jaci Burtis, Cole Schroeder, Aiden Stowe and Luke Wottreng.
WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Returning letter winners (not mentioned above):
Wylie Yates, Cole Schroeder, Kollin Martin, Connor Borwege (2021 Team Male Rookie High Avg), Will Wottreng, Aven Aaseth, Marcus Rysavy, Savannah Smith (2021 Conference Top 25 Female), Luis Yciano Jr, Luke Wottreng, Spencer Copeland, Alyssa Kiefer (2021 Conference Top 25 Female, 2021 Team Most Improved Female), Lane Karsten, Anna Fox (2021 Conference Top 25 Female), Gavin Holmen, Darren Leckner (3rd Place JV Male 2021 MN Championships, 2021 State Tournament squad), Andrew Skov, Aiden Stowe, Ethan Vortherms, Anna Youngquist (1st Place JV Female 2021 MN Championships)
Steady and reliable seniors:
Jaci Burtis, Kyle Linders
Up and comers:
Sierra Spindler (2021 Team Female Rookie High Avg), Mason Ihrke (3rd Place Novice Male 2021 MN Championships), Matthew McShane, Nolan Schamp, Parker Klecker, Elizabeth Roesner, Grady Linder, Bailey Davis, Wyatt Keilman
2021 SEASON RECAP
Team: 3rd Place Conference (Class 9A Conference 2)
4th Place MN Trap Shooting Championships (Class 9A)
8th Place MSHSL Clay Target State Tournament
Individual: Joseph Earl - MN All-State Team
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
As part of the safest high school sport in the state, our main goal each season is to Be Safe, Have Fun and Compete. Our coaching staff focuses quite heavily on the fundamentals of trap. We normally see quite a bit of individual growth as the season progresses. And, since our league uses a true team style scoring system, the more an athlete improves, the stronger our team becomes. Our main goals for us this season are to win our first conference title, place in the Top 40 at the Minnesota Trap Shooting Championships, qualify for the MSHSL Clay Target State Tournament and to have multiple athletes make the All-State Team.
COMPETITION
We do not find out our Class & Conference designation until April 11th. The MN High School Clay Target League reclassifies all teams at the beginning of every season based on team size into 1 of 9 classes. I expect us to be one the largest teams in the state again which would place us in Class 8A or 9A. But, until we find that out, it would be hard to predict a favorite.
IMPORTANT NUMBERS
88 - Total Athletes
25 - Returning Varsity Letter Winners
20 - Girls
68 - Boys
10 - Seniors
21 - Juniors
12 - Sophomores
24 - Freshmen
16 - Eighth graders
5 - Seventh Graders