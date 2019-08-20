Converging into a tightly-packed huddle at the end of a long, sun-soaked practice on Monday evening, members of the Owatonna boys soccer team listened to a few words from their captains before breaking things down and officially putting a close to the day.
“One, two, three, family!” the team said in unison.
“Did you hear what they said at the end of practice?” long-time coach Bob Waypa asked as his players scattered from the daily huddle. “A lot of times they get together and end with ‘Huskies.’ Today, it was ‘family.’ This was completely on their own — one, two, three, family. To me that says a lot. These guys are already buying in. This is a family, we are going to do whatever it takes for each other, support each other. Family means you are going to do this together. You are going to go through some tough times, but in the end, I think you can be rewarded by just believing in each other, supporting each other.”
Owatonna’s tightly-knit culture wasn’t created overnight and each iteration of the Huskies accepts this sentiment differently, that’s the cyclical nature of high school sports where players spend no more than four years on the varsity roster and turnover is constant.
This particular group appears to have already shaped a strong bond, or at least they’re well on their way. Though it’s easy to stay positive and upbeat when the shine of the season is still bright, the 2019 Huskies have no choice but to gel as quickly as possible. The squad boasts a relatively small senior class — seven in total — and will need to lean heavily on just eight returning letterwinners to navigate the increasingly difficult Big Nine Conference schedule and always-challenging nonconference slate. Of the five players that earned all-conference accolades last fall, four have moved on. In total, the team graduated a record 14 seniors from 2018.
Owatonna, though, has a built-in advantage that most young teams in the conference don’t have: Consistency.
The program has averaged 12 wins per season over the last seven years and has finished no lower than fourth in the conference standings. The core of this year’s team has grown up rooting for a winning organization, and that reverberates throughout the entire program. Last year, the four high school teams — varsity, junior varsity, B-squad and C-squad — combined for more than 50 wins.
“There are used to success, which is nice,” Waypa said. “A lot of these guys have watched teams that have won the Big Nine and gone to state in the past and said: ‘I think we can be better.’ Well, that’s great, that can be a goal. It would be nice to win the Big Nine (and) win our section and go to state because guess what all those sets of brothers on this team are going to want to do? They are going to want to do the exact same thing. It’s a domino effect. I don’t see anyone out here cutting corners and I even told the guys here, if you see someone cutting corner, call them out. We want to do everything the right way as much as possible. It’s about building the culture over time. They want to be a part of this team."
Owatonna will be tested right out of the gates this fall, opening the season with back-to-back home games against Farmington on Thursday and Lakeville North on Saturday. The Tigers and Panthers combined for 23 victories last season and squared off in the Section 1-AA semifinals — a game that was won by North, 1-0. The Panthers eventually defeated Rochester Mayo in the section championship game and advanced to the state tournament.
Due to the semi-annual reclassification process by the MSHSL, Lakeville North will longer compete in Section 1-AA for the foreseeable future, but Farmington remains in Owatonna’s immediate postseason path and has tabgled with the Huskies in a number of high-leverage showdowns in the recent past.
“Our first two games could be the toughest two games of the season,” Waypa said. “Farmington and North are both stacked clubs. We scrimmaged Lakeville North over the weekend and they had some great players. They are going to be good — they’re always good. It gives us a chance to see how we stack up and where we need to get to. We will start the season with two tough teams, but that’s how you figure things out. If we can get through these first two games and have a couple wins, we have something to feed off of. If we struggle, we have something to grow off of. We are going to get better either way.”
Owatonna has just seven home games this season — and with two of them being played before the start of the school year in a three-day span — the team will need to adapt a road warrior mentality. It will play just one game at the Lincoln Soccer Complex in a two week span from Aug. 29 to Sept. 12 and will be on the road for three of its final four games to cap the regular season.
With the first draft of the varsity roster being solidified after last weekend’s scrimmages and assembling for the first time on Monday, Waypa expects some movement as the grueling season picks up steam starting in September. He currently has 22 plays on the varsity roster, 21 on the junior varsity, 19 on B-squad and 17 on C-squad, so there is some flexibility within the program that hasn’t always been there in recent years.
“There are surprises every year,” Waypa said on Monday. “What’s nice this year is we don’t have four full teams of 22, because then that gives us zero flexibility. There are opportunities for guys to move up based on how they are doing. We aren’t perfect; we will sometimes have guys on the wrong team and that just means they need to play their way back on.”