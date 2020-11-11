Triton ended Class 2A No. 9-ranked Medford’s three game winning streak Wednesday with a 30-15 victory in Dodge Center but Tigers head coach Jerome Johannes didn’t seem so concerned about the regular season finale game.
Johannes has history to lean back on, like when Medford rattled off two wins in the section playoffs last year to reach the section title game despite losing its final four games of the regular season. He’s hoping the latest loss makes his team hungry come playoff time.
The Tigers (4-2, 3-1 Mid Southeast White) got off to a slow start against the Cobras (4-2, 2-1 Southeast White) right from the beginning. Triton returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and scored on its first offensive possession with a nine-play drive to build a 14-0 lead.
Medford went three-and-out on its first two possessions and didn’t get the ball back until 9 minutes, 42 seconds remained in the first half. The Tigers put together an eight-play drive that culminated with a Josiah Hedensten 12-yard touchdown run with 5:54 to go in the half to cut the lead to 14-7 after the extra point kick.
Triton, with its triple option offense, closed the half with a 12-play drive when Braxton Munnikhuysen ran in from 2 yards out on a fourth-and-goal as time expired. The Cobras converted on a two-point play to take a 21-7 lead into halftime.
“It’s their formations that kind of got after us,” Johannes said. “When they start going unbalanced and obviously with a full backfield, it’s just a lot of guys at the point of attack.”
After a three-and-out to start the second half by the Tigers, Triton picked up where it left off. An 11-play drive ended with an 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Owen Petersohn to Jaxon Sackett for a 30-7 lead following a two-point conversion.
Medford struck quickly when Hedensten hauled in a 58-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Josh Ristau with 1:36 to play in the third quarter to cut the lead to 30-15 following a two-point conversion pass to Hedensten.
The Cobras ate up the final 1:28 of the third quarter and nearly half of the fourth quarter before the Tigers got the ball back. Triton ran 13 plays before getting stopped on a fourth down. The Cobras ran for 342 yards and picked up 16 first downs compared to just seven for Medford.
Medford moved the ball down to the Cobras’ 33-yard line in three plays before an interception by Sackett sealed the game with 5:12 to play.
Johannes remained impressed with his defense despite lengthy drives from Triton.
“The rest of the game they scored two touchdowns and that means our defense probably did a really good job against that,” he said. “To some degree, we kept them in check. They probably controlled the complete time of possession, they probably had way more plays than we did and we probably needed to make more plays.”
Hedensten ran for 41 yards and caught five passes for 91 yards for the Tigers. Ristau finished 6 of 8 for 106 yards as Medford put up 168 yards of total offense.
Medford holds the No. 10 QRF rating in Section 2AA, behind Blue Earth Area and Maple River. Section seeding will likely be determined later this week.