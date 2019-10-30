When the Owatonna football team hosts Rochester Century on Friday night in the Section 1-5A championship game at 7 p.m., it will be almost exactly two months since the teams met in Week 1 on Aug. 30.
Sixty-two days, though, might as well be 62 months.
“We have let the kids know that this is a completely different team than the one we saw in Week 1,” Owatonna coach Jeff Williams said on Tuesday evening after practice. “Hopefully our guys have watched enough video and know that Century is vastly improved from when we saw them earlier this season.”
Indeed, the Panthers have used the time since their first meeting with the top-ranked Huskies to demonstrate that the 44-7 loss was more of the exception than the rule. No, Century (7-2) has not been perfect this season, but the overall results and execution have vastly improved over the last couple of months. Outside of a somewhat head-scratching loss to New Prague in Week 6, the Panthers have largely dismantled their opponents and done so by finding unique ways to feed their deep stable of high-level athletes and game-breaking playmakers.
None is more lethal than No. 21, Jack Fisher.
Though Williams has never been one to alter an entire game plan in order to account for a single individual, he has a healthy respect for the 6-foot-2 senior and has spent the early portion of the week formulating ways to neutralize the Panthers’ star two-way player.
“This will be the fifth time that we have seen him and we don’t change our game plan for one guy,” Williams said. “But he’s an athlete that we need to be aware of and respect, for sure. He’s a kid that we are going to have to know where he is at all times. Because if you start throwing the ball in his area too much, he’s going to turn you over and make plays.”
Fisher is one of the state’s premier defensive backs and has the versatility to line up at two different positions. Against Owatonna earlier this season, he played mostly on the outside at cornerback, but has since shifted to the middle of the field and settled in at safety, a tactic that has proven to be extremely effective as he has intercepted a Class 5A-leading eight passes. Incredibly, six of those picks have come in a pair of meetings against Rochester Mayo in the Panthers’ two most recent games on Wednesday Oct. 16 and Saturday, Oct. 26 — a pair of outings Century won by an average score of 45-24.
Offensively, Fisher has the speed to take the cap off a defense at receiver and scored Century's only touchdown against OHS in Week 1 on a 32-yard pass from Nathan Eberhart with 8 minutes, 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter. For the season, he has 52 receptions for 1,039 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Though perhaps the most well-rounded, Fisher isn’t the only dangerous two-way player on Century’s roster. Despite being held in check against Owatonna — gaining negative yardage on seven carries — junior running back, Isaiah Huber, has emerged a big-play machine and makes up for his lack of size (5-10, 165) with blazing speed. He has been clocked below 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash and has received preliminary interest from a few FCS Division I schools. On the season, he has gained 766 yards on 123 carries to go with 14 rushing touchdowns.
“He has as much speed as anyone in the (district) and they will run him a lot and he will be patient,” Williams said. “He will get his one yard, two yards, one yard and then all the sudden it’s 75 and he’s gone. He is that kind of a running back. If he’s able to get into your secondary, it is going to be a problem. He’s a kid that you have to get stopped before he gets a head of steam because he’s very fast.”
At roughly 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Mark Leonard, is a handful at tight end and the Panthers’ have leaned on their formidable pass-catcher in recent weeks. In the section semifinals last Saturday against Mayo, Leonard hauled in a pair of touchdowns and registered eight receptions for 104 yards. In Week 8, he also finished with eight receptions and amassed 138 yards.
Another key to the Panthers’ success down the stretch has been the play of Eberhart. Though not towering (5-10, 150), the junior “throws a nice ball and can run the option,” Williams said. Last week, he spun six touchdown passes and finished with 318 yards through the air. Eberhart began the season second on the depth chart, but has since grasped the starting job and hasn’t looked back. He's already surpassed 1,000 yards through the air and has completed 101 of 172 passes (58.7%) for 21 touchdowns.
With a confident signal-caller orchestrating the offense, Century has been able to open its playbook and has scored at least five touchdowns in seven of its last eight games with the exception being a 26-20 loss to New Prague on Oct. 4 on the road. The Panthers mainly attack out of a pistol formation and have the ability to prevail on the ground utilizing the option with Eberhart and Huber while also possessing the capability to go vertical to Fisher or up the seam with Leonard.
“The pistol offense is something they continue to maintain,” Williams said. “It gives them a good I-(formation) run attack where they can run isos and have that power run game, too. They can run options with a pitch and a dive back and then they can get into all the passing formations out of that as well.”
All of Century’s top athletes operate on both sides of the ball and make up the core of its 3-3 base defense. The formation has caused Owatonna fits in the past and is designed to bottle-up the run game while allowing for a balanced attack against the pass. The Panthers will drop into a zone defense most of the time but have shown some man-to-man tendencies.
“They continue to be one of the few teams that maintains a 3-3,” Williams said. “It sort of started with them in the late 90s and then everyone was running it in the mid-2000s and now it is back to pretty much them. It’s a valid way to handle spread attacks. No matter what you do, they are balanced against your front.”
CENTURY NUMBERS TO KNOW
1—Isaiah Huber, RB/DB
4—Mark Leonard, TW/DE
12—Nathan Eberhart, QB
21—Jack Fisher, WR/DB
68—Jerrad Ohr, OL/DT
70—Jack Jensen, OL/DL
WEATHER FORECAST
Early indications predict a cold evening that will almost certainly dip below freezing after sunset at 6:03 p.m. Leading up to the game, the day will feature mainly clouds with a small chance at preceipitation. Dress warm.