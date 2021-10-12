Blooming Prairie’s football team continued its run of dominance Saturday afternoon as the Class 2A No. 1 ranked Awesome Blossoms traveled to Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop High School in Winthrop and defeated the hosting Thunderbirds 54-8.
The point margin in victories hasn’t been anything new to Blooming Prairie, with the Blossoms winning by 47 points against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, by 42 points against St. Clair-Loyola and now by 46 points over GFW, all of which came in the past three weeks.
But this time around, the Blossoms benefited from an explosive offense that, more often than not, capitalized on lesser plays, and bigger yardage scoring drives versus having longer, more sustained drives that result from touchdowns in the red zone.
Out of Blooming Prairie’s 11 offensive drives against the Thunderbirds, the Blossoms scored eight touchdowns, with five of them coming off of three plays or less.
Senior running back Tyler Archer scored on the Blossoms opening two drives, which took a combined five plays, and rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown on two plays and 71 yards and a touchdown on three plays.
It only took quarterback Drew Kittleson one play to hit receiver Colin Jordison for a 43-yard touchdown for the Blossoms second score of the second quarter. Kittleson hit Jordison for a 24-yard touchdown in three plays on the following drive.
Blooming Prairie’s final scoring drive of the game came on three plays, which was capped off by a 63-yard rushing touchdown from Brady Kittleson.
There were only three scoring drives that took four or more plays, all of which were drives of 60 or more yards.
The Blossoms third touchdown of the first half went six plays, 62 yards and resulted in a 37 yard receiving touchdown by Archer. The following drive went five plays, 66 yards and resulted in a 25-yard receiving touchdown by Xavier Rennie.
Blooming Prairie’s most sustained drive of the game didn’t come until late in the third quarter, where the Blossoms went on a six-play, 63-yard drive that Drew Kittleson ended with a 13-yard rushing touchdown, which was the shortest scoring play of the day for Blooming Prairie.
Drew Kittleson only completed nine passes on the day, but threw for 202 yards and four touchdowns, which averages out to 22.4 yards per pass and a touchdown on nearly every other throw.
Archer ran 10 times and racked up 199 rushing yards and two touchdowns, along with his lone reception for 37 yards and a touchdown. Jordison caught four passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns.
The Blossoms will look to win seven straight games Friday night when Blooming Prairie returns home to host New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.