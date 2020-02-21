Blooming Prairie set a new school record for regular season wins as it wrapped up the regular season with a 60-52 victory over United South Central in Blooming Prairie.
The No. 10-1A Blossoms reached 21 wins on the season and have a mark of 21-3 for the season.
Kaden Thomas led Blooming Prairie with 23 points and Gabe Hagen added 10.
“We had a really difficult time making baskets tonight and that’s a credit to USC playing very hard on defense and rebounding our misses,” Blossoms head coach Nate Piller said. “They are one of the best rebounding teams we’ve played so getting second-chance points was almost non-existent, which is a scary proposition when we weren’t shooting particularly well.”
Blooming Prairie trailed 22-21 at halftime but limited the Rebels (9-15, 5-9 Gopher) in the second half. The Blossoms limited AJ Kloos, who averages nearly 21 points a game, to 13 points. Ethan Dallman and Riley Staloch each had 13 points while Colten Quade finished with 10.
The Section 1A playoffs begin Thursday for Blooming Prairie.