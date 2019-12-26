ROCHESTER — The Mayo Civic Center Region I Wrestling Hall of Fame Committee has selected nine new members for induction on Saturday, March 7, two of which have ties to Owatonna.
On the athlete's side, Derek Johnson will be inducted after fastening one of the finest lightweight career in Owatonna High School History.
As a coach, OHS graduate, Dave Erickson, will be recognized for his achievements at Stewartville High School.
The Clash Committee will also be honoring the Southeast Minnesota graduating seniors, teams and coaches. The banquet will be held at Charlie’s Eatery, 1654 US 52 North in Rochester.
Social Hour is at 5:00 PM, Dinner at 5:30 PM, with the program to follow. For details contact Rick Ties rickties@gmail.com or 507-358-7075 (Cell). The cost of the tickets will be $30.00 per adult.
2020 MCC Region 1 Hall of Fame Class:
Derek Johnson (Owatonna), Athlete
One of the most dominant lightweight wrestlers in Owatonna wrestling history, Johnson was a four-time state place-winner, highlighted by a pair of state titles ion 1999 and 2000.
Johnson's career record was a sterling 168-12 and he was a key leader in Owatonna’s four-year run,which included winning the state team title in 1998 along with state team runner-up finishes in 1999 and 2001, and consolation champs in 2000. He was an Academic All-American and earned a scholarship to the University of Wisconsin, but suffered a career-ending injury before his college career could take off. His grandfather, Del Johnson, is also a member of the Mayo Civic Center Hall of Fame.
This past fall, he was inducted into the Owatonna High School Hall of Fame as well.
At the time of graduation, Derek was only the second OHS wrestler to win back-to-back State titles. He also held records in career wins, pins and takedowns.
Dave Erickson (Owatonna/Stewartville), Assistant Coach
Dave Erickson — a former Owatonna High School standout — served as a head coach at Truman High School for four years and 21 years under Hall of Fame Coach, Darrel Jaeger, at Stewartville High School.
Erickson coached Doyle Johnson in junior high at Stewartville, the father of Derek Johnson — who is also a member of the 2020 MCC Region 1 Hall of Fame Class.
Erickson was an outstanding assistant football coach as well at Stewartville High School and was honored when the football team finished as state runners-up one year. He was nominated by Hall of Fame Charter Member DeWaine Silker.
After high school, Erickson wrestled at Austin Community College and St. Cloud State.
Jesse Armbruster (Faribault), Athlete
Armbruster was one of the finest wrestlers in the history of Faribault High School and Augsburg College. He was an All-State Wrestler, Team MVP and went on to greater heights at the next level where he attained All-American status three times while capturing one individual national championship and two other top three finishes.
Armbruster has coached for 28 seasons at FHS, serving as the head coach for the past 20 seasons. He is a member of the Faribault, NWCA Division III and Augsburg College halls of fame.
Don Dahl (Dover-Eyota), Athlete/Coach
Don Dahl was the first person to win the 185-Pound MSHSL state championship in Class A in 1978. During his career, he amassed a record of 87-10 under the guidance of Hall of Fame Coach, Mike Mazzitelli.
Dahl has given back to the sport of wrestling for over 20 years, serving as an assistant coach three years to HOF Coach Chuck Siefert (RCTC). He was an assistant for six seasons at Zumbrota-Mazeppa and 13 years as a youth coach at Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
Eric Sanders (Wabasha-Kellogg), Athlete
Eric attended Wabasha-Kellogg High School where he wrestled for his father Ron. A six-time entrant into the Minnesota State High School League Wrestling Tournament, Sanders was a five individual state champions (1999-2003) and is only the second wrestler to accomplish the feat in Minnesota history. Sanders was named MWCA’s Mr. Minnesota in 2003.
After high school, he attended North Dakota State University, where he qualified for the Division II National Tournament as a true freshman, helped the Bison make the transition to Division I and he was a charter member of the program's first Division I squad coached by Bucky Maughn.
From 2011-2017, Sanders served as an assistant coach at Minnesota State University-Moorhead under head coach Kris Nelson. In 2016, he was inducted Into the Dave Bartelma MWCA HOF.
Sanders currently lives in Pine Island and is an assistant wrestling coach.
Justin Smith (Winona), Athlete
Justin Smith, without a doubt, is one of the finest wrestlers to ever come out of the Winona High School program. He will join former Winona three-time state champ — the late Kermit Selke — in the MCC Region 1 Hall as an athlete.
Smith wrestled for Coach Bill Ihrke and was a two-time state entrant, placing sixth at state before signing with Minnesota State University, Mankato, ultimately blossoming into an NCAA Division II national champion in 1994 at 167 pounds.
Smith has given back to the sport of wrestling for 24 years, spending time on the coaching staff at Minnesota State and Henry Sibley High School. He was head coach at Winona and has been currently at Woodbury since 2008. He is closing-in on 200 career victories.
Ron Sanders (Wabasha-Kellogg), Coach
Ron Sanders is in his 41st year as head coach at Wabasha-Kellogg High School and is zeroing-in on 400 career wins, standing at 389 as of late December.
Sanders is the only coach in Minnesota wrestling history to coach his two sons (Eric and Zach) to five individual state titles. Sanders directed two of his teams to the MSHSL Dual Meet Tournament in 1999 and 2006. He coached national MN/USA freestyle and Greco Roman teams in Cadets and Juniors from 2000-2008.
Sanders has coached five wrestlers that have gone on to compete at the Division I level.
The “Sanders Scrapper” Award was named in Ron’s honor at the University of Minnesota-Morris.
Ed Hruska (Rochester), Contributor
Ed Hruska has helped put Rochester on the map as a national site host for a number of sports, including wrestling.
Hruska served 15 years as Executive Director of Rochester Sports (formerly Rochester Amateur Sports Committee) from 2003-2018. Rochester is considered by many wrestling fans and coaches to be “The Wrestling Tournament Capital of Minnesota” by hosting The Clash National Duals, The Minnesota Christmas Tournament, NJCAA National Wrestling Championships, among many other events.
Hruska also brought AAU National Basketball and USA Hockey Nationals and more to Rochester.