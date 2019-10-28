BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Saturday might have signified a fresh start for the Blooming Prairie football team as it opened the postseason with a 0-0 record, but the outcome looked very much like the previous eight games for the powerful Awesome Blossoms.
There were lots of yards, lots of scoring and, of course, winning.
Racking up passing yards at a dizzying rate and pulling away with a four-touchdown second quarter, Blooming Prairie rolled up another lop-sided victory, 56-27, in the Section 1-A semifinals against Randolph.
The win keeps the second-seeded Blossoms undefeated at 9-0 and sets up a rematch with Goodhue (8-2) on Friday night at Triton High School in Dodge Center at 7 p.m. for the Section 1-A championship.
Blooming Prairie has won the last two meetings against the Wildcats, beating them 27-6 on Sept. 20 and 21-18 at last season’s section title game.
Goodhue — which defeated Rushford-Peterson, 34-18, on Saturday night — last defeated BP on Nov. 4, 2017.
The winner of the Section 1-A title game will play either Springfield or Martin County West out of Section 3-A in the opening round of the state tournament on Saturday, Nov. 9 at J-W-P High School at noon.
On Saturday against the Rockets, Kaden Thomas finished 21-for-26 for a season-high 393 yards and seven touchdowns. Alex Baldwin and Mitchell Fiebiger finished with a team-high 119 receiving yards apiece and combined for five touchdowns. Gabe Hagen added four catches for 84 yards and one score while Cole Christianson and Zach Weber also found the end zone.
Already leading 13-0 after the first quarter, the Blossoms tacked on four touchdowns in the second and built what proved to be an insurmountable 40-6 lead at the break. Fiebiger and Baldwin traded touchdowns in the scoring barrage as the Blossoms’ four touchdowns spanned a combined 147 yards. Fiebiger scored the game’s longest TD of 83 yards while Baldwin found the end zone from 44 yards out.
Blooming Prairie finished with 26 first downs in the game and racked up 545 yards of total offense.
Forced to go to the air as the Blossoms’ lead quickly swelled into double figures, the Rockets finished with 255 passing yards and scored all four of their touchdowns through the air. The Blossoms, though, picked off three passes and allowed just 31 rushing yards on 19 attempts.
NOTES
Starting late in the second quarter, BP found the end zone on six of seven possessions...The Blossoms gained 120 yards on just 21 rushing attempts. Blooming Prairie’s three top rushers finished between 36 and 41 yards...Randolph's first eight drives ended like this: punt, fumble, punt, punt, punt, interception, punt, punt.