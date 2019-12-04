BLOOMING PRAIRIE — The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team got off to a roaring start on Tuesday night and opened the season with a 65-23 nonconference victory over J-W-P.
The Awesome Blossoms raced out to a 16-0 lead and never lost their grip on the game. Megan Oswald netted 12 points in the game’s opening five minutes and finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Teammate Bobbie Bruns was all over the floor contributed in a number of phases, producing 18 points, six rebounds, five steals and five assists.
“This was a very good first game for us and we were able to finally see some of the things we have been working on in practice in live action,” BP coach John Bruns said of his team that led 46-19 at halftime.
The Blossoms are back in action Thursday at Faribault Bethlehem Academy for a Gopher Conference contest.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE 65, JWP 23
Blooming Prairie scoring: Bobbie Bruns 18 (6 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals), Megan Oswald 15 (10 rebounds, 4 steals), Julia Worke 8, Maggie Bruns 7, Anna Kittelson 5, Allison Krohnberg 4, Maya Lembke 3, Baylee Sorenson 2, Micalyn Trihus 1, Maren Forystek 1