The Owatonna VFW baseball team made some noise in Austin on Thursday when they defeated both Hermantown and Mankato to advance to the quarterfinal round of the 2021 state tournament.
The Huskies fused dominant offense with even better pitching en route to picking up their two wins. During the games, Owatonna hitters picked up 27 hits — including two doubles and a triple — as well as six walks and scored 20 runs. On the mound, Addison Andrix, Chris Homuth and Michael Reinardy combined to strikeout 11 batters, walk four and allow only five earned runs.
Owatonna started off their day with a 12-2 win in six innings over Hermantown at Marcusen Park. Hermantown broke out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning, but failed to score another run over the course of the remainder of the game. The Huskies batted around in the first inning, scoring four runs to take a 4-2 lead they would never surrender. They added two more runs in the second, three in the fourth and three in the sixth to earn the win.
Homuth started on the bump and tossed five innings, striking out seven and walking two. He retired nine of the final 10 batters he faced. Reinardy required only nine pitches to get through the game’s final inning.
At the plate, Drew Kretlow, Briley Highfield, Collin McShane and Reinardy each picked up two RBI. Kretlow led the team with three hits, while Highfield and Homuth each picked two, including Owatonna’s two doubles. Mitch Seykora also drove in a run on his lone hit, a triple.
Owatonna advanced to the tournament’s second round with the win and faced off against a solid Mankato team. However, the Huskies emerged triumphant in nine innings thanks in large part to the gritty pitching performance of Andrix.
Andrix kept the Mankato bats at bay all afternoon thanks to the dominance of his 12-6 curveball, which induced numerous ground balls and three strikeouts. He threw eight innings, requiring 121 pitches, and allowed five runs – though only two were earned. Reinardy pitched the final inning to earn the save.
Kretlow again led Owatonna offensively by picking up three hits along with Teagun Ahrens and Owen Beyer. However, it was Highfield’s bat that did the most damage as he drove in four more runs to go along with two hits and a sacrifice fly. Nathan Theis also contributed two hits and an RBI. Ethan Armstrong added one hit, walk and RBI.
The Huskies competed against Elk River on Friday afternoon with the winner advancing to the tournament semifinals, which will take place on Saturday morning; however, the game concluded following publication deadline on Friday. The loser of the game remained in the tournament and played an elimination game on Friday evening at approximately 6:30 p.m. The full story of how the Owatonna team finished their state tournament run will be posted to Owatonna.com and included in the Tuesday edition of the People’s Press.