Just a few days after the No. 17 Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms kept their Section 1AA volleyball playoffs hopes alive with a play-in win over No. 16 Rochester Lourdes, the Blossoms were eliminated after being swept by No. 1 Cannon Falls.
It was a tall task for the Blossoms, who beat Rochester Lourdes in four sets on Monday, then had to turn around and go into Cannon Falls on Thursday and face the top-seeded Bombers.
Blooming Prairie fell behind fast, losing 25-9 in the first set of the night. It tallied a couple more points in the second set, but still faced a 25-14 loss.
The Bombers took their foot off the gas pedal in the third set after a successful first two sets and the Blossoms made things close, but couldn’t overcome the Bombers in the end and fell 25-20.
Abby Hefling and Haven Carlson led Blooming Prairie with six kills, while Helfing added three ace serves and one block, and Carlson added two ace serves, one assist and two digs.
Sierra Larson led the team in kills with seven. Macy Lembke and Lexi Steckelberg both posted seven assists. Lembke also posted a team-high four digs. The Blossoms also got three digs from Madi Lea and Josie Hoffman, as well as two digs from Larson, Grace Krejci and Anna Pauly. Hefling and Pauly recorded the only two blocks.
With the loss to Cannon Falls, the Blossoms season has come to an end as the Bombers move onto the quarterfinal round against No. 9 Pine Island.