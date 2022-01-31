On the floor, they wore black jerseys with red lettering that read “NRHEG.” The court they played on featured the logo of the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers. The scoreboard showcased the home team's score under the name “Panthers.”
But the team that defeated Bethlehem Academy 68-47 Friday night wasn’t the NRHEG Panthers. Instead, they were simply fighting as Team Murray.
As much as sports is about competition and determining winners and losers, it's also about bringing communities together and fighting as one when it comes to something that’s larger than the game.
Friday night in New Richland was a perfect reminder of that.
“It was very overwhelming and hard to stay focused and composed. This has been a great community as long as we’ve been here,” said Adam Murray. “They have their roots here, but they’ve embraced us ever since and this kind of shows what a tight-knit community they are.
“I didn’t expect like this ever. When they told me about this, it blew me away and to see it come to fruition is pretty special.”
It’s been a rough time for the Murray family, which includes NRHEG’s sophomore guard Madison Murray and her father Adam Murray, who was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) or often referred to as “Lou Gehrig's Disease.”
According to Mayo Clinic, ALS progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control.
Adam first started noticing some symptoms of ALS when he experienced some issues with his left arm functioning, which led to a work-related accident that resulted in his thumb getting cut off.
On his third round of thumb surgery, he consulted with his doctor about the issues with his arm and was referred to a neurologist and went through some rounds of testing before his diagnosis of ALS in February of 2021.
Given the physical, emotional, mental and financial toll that a difficult disease like ALS can have on a family, the Murrays opened up a GoFundMe page titled “Help Murray until there's an ALS cure” in June of 2021.
The GoFundMe is still accepting donations to help Adam and his family financially while hoping for a cure to ALS. It’s raised over $16,000 through nearly 100 donations.
Over the years, Adam’s also coached many of the girls that make of the Gopher Conference West Division-leading Panthers.
“It’s overwhelming to see all my teammates there supporting me and I’m very grateful for them because they pick me up through everything and support me through everything and I’m just thankful,” Madison said.
Given his dedication and support to the team, Madison, her teammates and her coaches brought Adam in as an honorary coach. sat at the front of the bench to watch the girls breeze past Bethlehem Academy.
There was simply no stopping Team Murray as the girls rolled into halftime leading 38-23.
By the end of the game, the girls extended the lead to seal their 11th victory by 20 or more points to improve to 14-6 overall and 10-2 in the Gopher Conference.
Not only did they bring him in as an honorary coach and have the girls and the coaches wear black and blue shirts that read ‘Team Murray,’ NRHEG also set up a fundraiser at the game and planned to give the proceedings to Adam and his family.
The NRHEG community showed up and showered Adam, Madison and their family with love and support with a fundraiser raising over $1,152 for the Murray family.
“The NRHEG community is unlike any other when things like that happen, they definitely rally around each other,” said NRHEG girls head coach Onika Peterson. “Madison is a wonderful, wonderful kid. Her family has been so supportive of our program, so the least we could do is be supportive of them right back and it was great to have Adam as an honorary coach.”
Following the win, the team gathered at the end of the court alongside the Murray family and commemorated the night with photos while everyone proudly displayed their Team Murray shirts.
The season is slowly coming to an end and section playoffs are right around the corner for the Panthers as optimism runs high through Adam, Madison and the team.
“This is a group that I’ve waited many years to see play together. We started basketball in third or fourth grade and to know the group above them, the juniors this year, and how good they were, how good our sophomore class is and then you’ve got Sophie [Stork] as a senior,” Adam said. “We’re very excited for the season and it’s been all coming together, so hopefully we can keep playing well and get a good push going into the playoffs.”