Armstrong and Werk

Owatonna juniors Ethan Armstrong (left) and Aubrianna Werk (right). (Photo courtesy of Owatonna High School)

Owatonna juniors Ethan Armstrong and Aubrianna Werk were named as Owatonna's nominees for the 2022-23 Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership (ExCEL) Award.


