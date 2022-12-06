Owatonna juniors Ethan Armstrong and Aubrianna Werk were named as Owatonna's nominees for the 2022-23 Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership (ExCEL) Award.
The ExCEL Award is presented to one high school junior male and female that are active in fine arts and/or athletics, demonstrates leadership qualities and who are model citizens in their communities.
Armstrong, a three sport athlete, played football in the fall, will play basketball in the winter and play baseball during the spring. Also in school, Armstrong is a member of the National Honor Society, the school newspaper, a weight room assistant, in the honor roll and participates in fine arts as a member of the choir and carolers.
Outside of school, Armstrong is involved with Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Toy for Tots, Out of the Darkness- suicide prevention, Church Volunteer/Acolyte, Youth Basketball Camp, Little Huskies Football Camp and a baseball umpire.
Werk, also a three sport athlete, played on the girls soccer team in the fall, will play basketball during the winter and will be on the track and field team in the spring. Also in school, Werk takes part in the National Honor Society, the Key Club as the vice president, Mock Trial, Peer Tutoring, SHOC, Link Crew, DECA, on the honor roll and participates in fine arts by being a member of the band.
Outside of school, Werk takes part in Meals on Wheels, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, NHS Blood Drive, Youth Soccer Camp, Medford Elementary summer school teaching assistant, Family Reading Night, Vincent's Table, Steele County Safe & Drug Free Coalition as a youth board rep and a church volunteer.
ExCEL Award recipients will be selected by an independent panel of judges from schools from across the state and the recipients will be announced on the MSHSL website on Feb. 6, 2023.