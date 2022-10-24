With the regular season out of the way, the volleyball teams from Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva can set their sights on the start of section playoffs. Every team is in a different spot, but share a similar goal of making it as far as possible in the postseason.
No. 7 Owatonna at No. 2 Lakeville North (Section 1AAAA)
The Owatonna Huskies are opening the Section 1AAAA bracket with a tough mountain to climb in their first round matchup on Wednesday night. As the No. 7 seed, the Huskies are set to travel to play the No. 2 seeded Lakeville North Panthers.
Owatonna is coming fresh off the regular season with an 11-12 overall record, which includes winning three of their last four games with a five-set victory over Faribault, a road sweep of Rochester John Marshall and a 3-1 victory over Red Wing in the final game of the regular season.
While they haven’t played Lakeville North at all this season, the underdog Huskies are going to have their plates full with the section title-contending Panthers, who’ve only lost four games all season.
Of those four losses, two were 2-0 against Section 1AAAA No. 1 seeded Northfield Raiders (25-3) at the Marshall tournament and 3-1 against the No. 3 seeded Lakeville South Cougars (21-7).
If the Huskies can pull off the first round upset, snap North’s current six game winning streak and punch their tickets to the semifinals, they’d match up against Lakeville South or a No. 4 seeded Farmington team that beat them 3-1 early in the season.
Owatonna and Lakeville North are set to clash at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Lakeville North High School.
No. 8 Medford vs No. 9 Blooming Prairie (Section 1AA)
Just over one month ago, the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms and the Medford Tigers squared off inside Blooming Prairie High School, where the Blossoms outlasted the Tigers in five sets.
Now the two squads slated for a rematch of the Sept. 20 Gopher Conference battle in Blooming Prairie. While the Blossoms got the win, the Tigers jumped them for the No. 8 seed and earned the right to host the rematch.
The first matchup was a battle of the middles with Blooming Prairie senior Sierra Larson and Medford junior Annette Kniefel recording nearly 50 combined kills while combining for 22 blocks and 23 digs.
Earning the higher seed, securing home court advantage and playing in front of a larger crowd will certainly be a nice confidence boost for the Tigers, who’ll be looking to avenge the slow start to open the fifth set in the first meeting. An unfortunate injury right before the game slightly derailed Medford the first time around, but has since gotten healthy going into round No. 2 against Blooming Prairie.
On the Blossoms end, they already picked up one win over Medford and simply need to repeat the process one more time to advance further in the section tournament. On top of that, senior middle Abby Hefling was in the process of returning from injury when the Tigers visited and has gotten more playing time as one of the veterans of the roster.
Medford will host Blooming Prairie at 7 p.m. Thursday at Medford High School.
No. 1 NRHEG vs No. 8 Minnesota Valley Lutheran (Section 2AA)
The NRHEG Panthers had a couple of bumps in the road near the end of the season in the form of back-to-back losses to Kenyon-Wanamingo and Medford. But the subsection No. 1 seeded Panthers got right back on track with back-to-back sweeps of Nicollet and Maple River to close the season.
As the top seed of their subsection, the Panthers have a more than favorable matchup in the first round as they get to host the No. 8 seeded Minnesota Valley Lutheran Chargers, who they swept 2-0 during the United South Central tournament.
NRHEG has been trying to improve upon its 2021 season where the Panthers went 16-13 overall and made a trip to the subsection finals. They currently sit with a 19-6 overall record, which includes 12 total wins from the United South Central tournament to their 3-0 victory over Maple River to close the season.
The same success hasn’t followed the Chargers, who hold a 2-22 overall record and have been on a seven game losing streak since the tournament. A road game at Waseca gives them one last chance at gaining any momentum going into the first round matchup with the top-seeded Panthers.
NRHEG is set to host Minnesota Valley Lutheran at 7 p.m. on Thursday in New Richland.