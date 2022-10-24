With the regular season out of the way, the volleyball teams from Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva can set their sights on the start of section playoffs. Every team is in a different spot, but share a similar goal of making it as far as possible in the postseason.

OHS VB

The Owatonna volleyball team will open the 2022 Section 1AAAA tournament as the No. 7 seed and travel to play No. 2 Lakeville North. (file photo/southernminn.com)

OHS VB
Carlson and Larson 1AA

Blooming Prairie’s Haven Carlson (15) and Sierra Larson (3) attempt to block a swing from Medford’s Addison Vandereide (8) in the Blossoms and Tigers first meeting earlier in the season. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Faith Nielsen

NRHEG junior Faith Nielsen (9) and the Panthers open section play against Minnesota Valley Lutheran. (file photo/southernminn.com)

