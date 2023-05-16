The Medford, Blooming Prairie and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva track and field teams made their way to United South Central High School to compete in the Gopher Conference Championship meet Monday.
NRHEG led the area teams with the girls team finishing second with 106.33 points and the boys finishing third with 95 points. Medford earned a pair of fourth place finishes with 93 points from the boys and 77 points from the girls. The Blooming Prairie boys finished fifth with 72 points and the girls finished seventh with 77 points.
NRHEG Track and Field
The NRHEG girls were powered by five first place finishes with Evelyn Nydegger recording the top times of 17.04 seconds and 49.04 seconds in the 100m and 300m hurdles, Quinn VanMaldeghem recording the top times of 2:32.25 and 5:32.82 in the 800m and 1,600m and the 4x400 relay team of Nydegger, Keira Lenort, Sierra Misgen and VanMaldeghem recording the top time of 4:24.29.
Lauren Cowell recorded a second place finish in the discus throw at 113 feet and Gabby Schlaak finished third in the 100 hurdles at 18.08 seconds.
The boys were led by a pair of first place finishes from Will Tuttle and one first place finish from Lucas Hanna. Tuttle helped NRHEG sweep hurdles with the top times of 16.04 seconds and 42.69 seconds in the 110m and 300m hurdles. Hanna recorded the top throw of 141 feet, one inch in the discus throw.
Hanna also finished second in the shot put at 41 feet, 9.5 inches. Jacob Karl finished second in the 3,200m at 11:15.04. Levin Kitzer in the 110m hurdles, Sawyer Prigge in the high jump, Tuttle in the triple jump and the 4x400 relay team of Aiden Deyle, Prigge, Harbor Cromwell and Conner Nelson all recorded third place finishes.
Medford Track and Field
Jackie Cole led the Medford girls team by recording first place finishes in the 100m and 200m dashes. She finished with times of 12.58 seconds and 26.46 seconds with Olivia Ward following in eighth and sixth place respectively. Cole also finished second in the 400m at 1:01.22 and in the long jump at 16 feet, 10 inches.
Abby Fitzgerald also recorded a first place finish with her top throw of 129 feet in the discus throw with Isabel Miller behind her in fourth. Avery Arndt finished fifth in the 3,200m, Lydia Heiderscheidt finished seventh in the 400m, Reagan Sutherland finished eighth in the shot put and the 4x200 relay team of Peyton Snow, Hailey Hemann, Annette Kniefel and Payton Ristau finished in third place.
The boys team was led by two individual first place finishes from Cohen Stursa, who recorded the top times of 52.80 seconds and 2:06.77 in the 400m and the 800m. He teamed with Jesse Ortiz, Cohen O’Connor and Riley Babcock for first in the 4x400 relay at 3:38.18.
Ortiz finished second in the 100m and 200m at 11.36 and 22.98 seconds respectively. Dylan Heiderscheidt finished second in the discus at 121 feet, eight inches and in the pole vault at 11 feet, one inch, while also finishing fifth in the shot put. Austin Erickson finished fourth in the 3,200m, Luis Lopez finished sixth in the 800m, Hunter Perdue finished sixth in the shot put and the 4x800 relay team of Erickson, O’Connor, Babcock and Lopez took second.
Blooming Prairie Track and Field
The Blooming Prairie boys recorded one first place finish with the 4x800 relay team of Stephen Fennel, Breckin Cochlin, Will Sunde and Tyler Forystek recording the top time of 8:59.21. Sam Smith, Dereck Kubicek, Cade Christianson and Micah Donnelly finished second in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
Smith finished third in the 200m and in the high jump at 23.95 seconds and at five feet, 10 inches. Sunde finished third in the 400m at 54.25 seconds. Kolby Vigeland and Cole Wangen finished fourth and fifth in the pole vault, Kubicek finished fifth in the triple jump and Gabe Hein finished fifth in the high jump.
Annaka Forsberg led the girls team by taking first in the high jump at five feet, five inches, second in the triple jump at 34 feet, 4.25 inches and third in the 200m at 27.58 seconds. Gloria Hernandez and Clare Rennie added second place finishes with Hernandez's time of 12:42.95 in the 3,200m and Rennie’s pole vault of seven feet, 10 inches.
Chloe McCarthy finished fifth in the 400m and sixth in the triple jump, Rennie added a sixth place finish in the 100m hurdles, Chloe Weber finished sixth in the 100m and the 4x800 team of McCarthy, Abby Smith, Lila Quail and Hernandez finished third.