The Medford, Blooming Prairie and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva track and field teams made their way to United South Central High School to compete in the Gopher Conference Championship meet Monday.

Will Tuttle

NRHEG's Parker Bunn (left), Will Tuttle (middle) and Levin Kitzer (right) competes in the boys 110-meter hurdles. (Photo courtesy of Larry Nydegger)


Evelyn Nydegger

NRHEG's Evelyn Nydegger competes in the girls 100-meter hurdles. (Photo courtesy of Larry Nydegger)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments