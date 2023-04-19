NRHEG 18, Blue Earth Area 3
The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva softball kept its momentum rolling, as the Panthers improved to 2-1 overall after beating Blue Earth Area 18-3 in four innings.
NRHEG scored three runs to open up in the top of the first inning and added five more runs for an 8-0 lead in the third inning before Blue Earth Area managed to cut the lead to 8-3 in the bottom of the third. The Panthers scored 10 runs in the fourth inning to help secure the 18-3 victory.
Sidney Schultz recorded four hits in four at-bats while also leading the team in runs scored with four, RBIs with three and stolen bases with six total. Camryn VanMaldeghem, Bree Ihrke and Preslie Nielsen all recorded three hits each. Isabel Stadheim recorded two hits and Faith Nielsen, Hallie Schultz, Addy Stadheim and Tayler Schmidt all recorded one hit each. VanMaldeghem, Ihrke and Preslie Nielsen all recorded two RBIs each, while Isabel Stadheim, Faith Nielsen and Hallie Schultz recorded one RBI each.
In the circle, Faith Nielsen recorded the win after striking out two batters and only surrendering one hit, one walk and one earned run.
Randolph 10, Medford 0
Much like the other Gopher Conference teams at some point in the season, the Medford Tigers were the latest team to try to match up against one of Class A softball’s top programs in the Randolph Rockets. The Tigers were limited to two hits in a 10-0 road loss.
Randolph led 6-0 after two innings with a one-run first inning and a five-run second inning before scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth to end things at 10-0.
Lydia Krenske and Grace Keller recorded the lone hits for Medford with Keller recording a double. In the circle, Mackenzie Velishek pitched 5.2 innings and struck out two batters while allowing 15 hits, nine earned runs and no walks to the highly-ranked Rockets.
Cannon Falls 20, Blooming Prairie 5
The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms gave up one too many multi-run innings to the visiting Cannon Falls Bombers during the Blossoms’ 20-5 home loss.
Blooming Prairie got an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but Cannon Falls scored seven runs in the top of the second to take the lead. The Blossoms added two runs in the bottom of the second and one run in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings. The Bombers recorded one-run third and fourth innings before ending things with five runs in the fifth and six runs in the sixth.
Shawntee Snyder and Anna Haberman led the Blossoms with two hits each, while Macy Lembke and Ella Smith recorded one hit each. Lembke led with two RBIs with Snyder and Rachel Winzenburg recording one RBI each.
Haven Carlson pitched 4.1 innings and struck out four batters while allowing 11 hits, five walks and eight earned runs. Lembke took over for 1.2 innings, struck out one batter and allowed two hits, two walks and two earned runs.