Owatonna Track and Field (Mankato East triangular)
The Owatonna boys and girls track and field teams traveled to Mankato for a triangular meet against host Mankato East and Austin. The boys team claimed first place with 101 team points while the girls took second place with 73.5 points with some major contributors not competing.
Seth Johnson kicked off the boys first place finish by taking first in the boys 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.93 seconds. Ryan Gregory placed behind him in second place at 16.62 seconds. Gregory went on to take first in the 300 hurdles at 40.15 seconds.
Garrett Karsten blazed his way to a first place finish in the 100m dash with a time of 11.76 seconds and in the 200m with his time of 12.91 seconds. while Keanan Larson would claim first in the 400m at a time of 53.50 seconds.
Keanan Larson claimed first in the 400m at a time of 53.50 seconds and Connor Ginskey took first in the 800m with a time of 2:04.30.
In the girls 100-meter hurdles, Madeline Koslosky took first place with a time of 17.70 seconds while McKenna Dufrene followed her in second place. Koslosky also took first in the 300 hurdles with a time of 50.10.
Laken Meier took first in the girls 100m dash behind a time of 13.88 second with Janessa Moore supporting her in third place with a time of 13.99 seconds. Annika Wiese took first place in the 400m with a time of 1:06.51.
First place relay teams includes the boys 4x100 (45.30s), 4x200 (1:34.12), 4x400 (3:33.02), 4x800 (8:27.91) and the girls 4x100 (53.66) and 4x200 (1:55.03).
Eli Spurgeon (47-08.00) and Trever Schirmer (47-00.50) took first and second in the boys shot put, while Kaitlyn Wasieleski (33-07.50) took second in the girls shot put. Schirmer (151-05) and Spurgeon (143-04) switched spots for first and second in the boys discus throw while Nyalual Chan (82-04) took second in the girls discus throw.
The boys were led in the field by a pair of first place finishes from Justin Gleason in the long jump (22-00.00) and Aidan Charles in the pole vault (10-02.00) while the girls notched third places in all of the jumping events with Lauren Bangs (4-08.00) in high jump, Hillary Haarstad (33-06.75) in triple jump, Annika Wiese (14-00.75) in long jump and Karrin Sackett (7-03.00) in pole vault.
Medford Track and Field (Tiger Invite)
The Medford boys and girls track and field team hosted Blooming Prairie, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, Lyle-Pacelli and the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf in the Tiger Invite. Both Medford teams earned second place in the team standings with the boys’ 106 team points and the girls 105 team points.
The boys dominated on the track, which was highlighted by two individual first place finishes from Henry Grayson, who won the 100-meter dash at 11.76 seconds and the 400m at 51.87 seconds. Jesse Ortiz finished right behind him in the 100m at 11.82.
Ortiz accounted for two additional first place finishes with his top time of 23.90 seconds in the 200m and his top distance of 19-07.50 in the boys long jump.
Cohen Stursa took first in the boys 1,600m with a time of 5:09.55 and Austin Erickson took first in the 3,200m with his time of 11:56.08. Paired with Cohen O’Connor and Riley Babcock, Stursa and Erickson added another first place finish with the 4x800 relay, where the four combined for a time of 9:45.46.
The girls relay team consisting of Peyton Snow, Clara Kniefel, Annette Kniefel and Payton Ristau recorded not one, but two different relay first place finishes. They won the 4x200 with a time of 2:00.73 and the 4x400 with a time of 4:47.64. Clara Kniefel also went on to claim first in the 400m with her time of 1:08.86.
The Tigers swept first in both pole vaults thanks to MacKenzie Kellen’s 7-06.00 in the girls event and George McCarthy’s dominating 11-00.00 in the boys. The only one to come close to McCarthy was teammate Dylan Heiderschiedt (10-00.00) in second place.
Heiderscheidt went on to claim a first place finish of his town in the boys shot put with a distance of 43-02.00. Lydia Heiderscheidt also took first place in the girls long jump with the top distance of 15-10.00.
Medford rattled off first, second and third in the girls discus throw with Abby Fitzgerald leading the way with an outstanding 109.08. Isabel Miller and MacKenzie Kellen followed right behind in second and third respectively.
Blooming Prairie Track and Field (Tiger Invite)
The Awesome Blossoms were among one of the teams that made the trip to take part in the Tiger Invite, where the boys team ended up taking first place behind 119.5 team points and the girls finished in third place with 65 team points.
Blooming Prairie senior Xavier Rennie was among one of the top point earners across all athletes competing in Medford. Rennie took home two individual first place finishes with his top time of 17.73 seconds in the boys 110-meter hurdles and the top distance of 37-10.00 in the triple jump. Jacob Pauly followed right behind for second in the triple jump at 35.02.50.
Rennie, alongside Derek Kubicek, Brady Kittelson and Bradley Simon took first in the boys 4x100 relay with a time of 47.64 seconds and with James Wohlferd, Sam Smith and Drew Kittelson, Rennie aided in a first place finish for the 4x400 with a time of 3:59.49.
Kubicek, Smith, Wohlferd and Drew Kittelson also took home first in the 4x200 relay behind their top time of 1:42.31. Drew Kittelson also went on to claim first place in the high jump at 5-08.00.
Junior Claire Rennie also notched two individual first place finishes in hurdles with the top time of 20.54 seconds in the girls 100 hurdles and the top time of 58.39 seconds in the 300 hurdles.
Sophomore Annaka Forsberg closed things out in the girls high jump with a first place finish behind the top distance of 5-00.00.
NRHEG Track and Field (Maple River Invite)
The boys and girls track and field teams at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva made the trip over to Maple River for the Maple River Invite, where the girls finished with second with 83 team points and the boys finished in third with 68 team points
Journey Utpadel accounted for three first place finishes with one individual and as a part of two relay teams. She won the 800-meter with her time of 2:47.36. With Sierra Misgen, Quinn VanMaldeghem and Evelyn Nydegger, she helped win the 4x400 with a combined time of 4:45.00 and with Torri Vaale, VanMaldeghem and Nydegger, she helped win the 4x800 with a time of 11:35.13.
VanMaldeghem ended up taking second in the girls 1,600m behind a time of 6:00.00 and Nydegger went on to take second in the triple jump (29-00.00) and third in the 300 hurdles (55.82s).
Natalie Johnson and Brittyn Anderson also added second place finishes with Johnson’s time of 19.26 in the 100 high hurdles and Anderson’s distance of 31-02.00 in the shot put.
The boys team was led by individual first places by Sawyer Prigge and Jaylin Raab, along with a relay first place featuring both of them.
On their own, Prigge won the high jump at 5-08.00 and Raab won the long jump at 18-08.75, but as a team with Nik Petsinger and Will Tuttle, the duo helped power NRHEG to a first place finish in the boys 4x400 with a time of 3:53.34. Raab also took third in the 100m dash (12.73s) and fifth in the 200m (25.33s).
Jacob Karl, Devon Nelton, Connor Nelson and Gavin Sletten took second in the boys 4x800 behind a time of 10:25.63, while Karl also took second in the 3,200m with a time of 12:48.00. Tuttle took second in the 300 hurdles at 46.0 seconds and Sam Christensen took second in the 1,600m with his time of 6:01.00.