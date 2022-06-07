Some sports in the area have already come to an end, while other sports are prepping for the most important time of the year: state championships.
All track and field athletes from Class A to Class AAA are prepping for their respective state championship meets on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, golfers at the different classes are awaiting their respective state meets that begin next week,
There are several athletes from the area school’s that’ll be competing in the coming week, so here’s a couple of names to keep an eye out for.
Justin Gleason, Owatonna, boys track and field
As just a sophomore competing in the 2021 Class AA state track and field meet, Gleason was already in contention for a potential state title. But as he mentioned following the Huskies winning the Section 1AAA title last weekend, things just didn’t work out in the end.
Gleason finished fourth overall with a finals jump of 21 feet, 5.25 inches. Not only does that jump not even touch what he’s been able to consistently reach all season long, he was also the only non-senior within the top seven, one of two non-seniors in the top 10 and one of four non-seniors in the top 16 finishers.
His most recent jump of 22 feet, 3.25 inches at the Section 1AAA meet would’ve tied the 2021 long jump state champion William Hanson of Edina.
Gleason is certainly in a spot to capture the state title that evaded him a year ago, but that isn't a guarantee. Afterall, the titles are earned, not handed out. The confidence is at a high, especially after the kind of season that Gleason had, which included winning the long jump at the Hamline Elite meet and helping win the Section 1AAA True Team title and the Section 1AAA title.
He nearly always sat at the top of the podium, but Carter Holcomb of Rochester Mayo did the unthinkable during the Big 9 Championships and out-jumped Gleason for the conference title, but the Owatonna junior responded by reclaiming his throne at sections.
There’ll be some tough competition, which even includes senior teammate Tanner Stendel, who reached 22 feet, two inches at sections. But this could be the year that Gleason brings home the title.
Janessa Moore, Laken Meier, Waypa and Ava Wolfe, Owatonna, girls track and field
The Owatonna girls track and field team just missed out on sending several athletes to the Class AAA championships, but nonetheless, Moore, Meier, Waypa and Wolfe will be representing the girls team in the 4x100 relay event.
For Moore and Wolfe, running at the state meet gives them one last chance to compete as Huskies with their senior seasons slowly coming to an end. Moore, a finalist for Owatonna’s female senior athlete of the year award, opens the relay and Wolfe, the Oldenburg Female Senior Athlete of the Year, anchors.
Between them, Meier and Waypa run the second and third legs of the 4x100 and will both be returning to the track next season, but now with additional experience of competing on the biggest stage in Minnesota high track and field.
At sections, they ended up finishing in second place with a time of 49.94 seconds. The only team in the section to place in front of them was Rochester Century’s 4x100, which set a section record time of 48.78 seconds.
The four Huskies are only competing in the 4x100 and should come into the meet well-rested with hopes of closing out the season with a bang.
Henry Grayson, Medford, boys track and field
Medford’s senior sprinter has already enjoyed quite the career repping the maroon and gold. A couple of broken school records, dominating event after event and to top it off, the senior will be Division I bound with a spot reserved for him at the University of South Dakota.
But if there’s not more that could possibly add the cherry on top, it’d be a state title.
Grayson qualified for the Class A Championships after recording one of the fastest times in the 400-meter dash across several sections. The only problem is that there’s at least one time faster than his 50.17 seconds.
James Howard of Grand Meadows/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland edged him out for first place in the Section 1A finals with a time of 50.11 seconds. THere’s a chance that 0.06 seconds is all that could be separating Grayson from an individual state title to close out his career with the Tigers.
Either way, the future will hold great things for Grayson.
Jackie Cole, Medford, girls track and field
As only a sophomore, Cole is already returning to the Class A Championships after competing in the long jump at the 2021 state meet as a freshman with the Tigers. She ended up finishing ninth place with a jump of 16 feet, 9.75 inches.
Cole was the only freshman to compete out of the 18 total jumpers. Her most recent, section-winning jump of 17 feet, 6.75 inches would’ve ranked her fifth among 2021 Class A jumps.
However, Cole’s range extends out even further after recording a jump of 18 feet ,one inch during one of the meets Medford hosted earlier on in the track and field season, which would move her into the top three.
She’ll still see several familiar names from last season, but the future is extremely bright for Medford’s young long jumper.
Quinn VanMaldeghem, NRHEG, girls track and field
VanMaldeghem quickly took over the girls 800-meter run at the very end of the season after running in New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva’s girls 4x800 relay team alongside Journey Utpadel, Holly Bartness and Torri Vaale.
At the Waseca Last Chance Meet, VanMaldeghem ran in the 800m after anchoring the relay team and when she ran it as an individual, she broke the school record with a time of 2:27.39.
Now VanMaldeghem will be NRHEG’s lone representative in the Class A Championships after earning the Panthers only individual gold medal at the Section 2A meet. She took first with a time of 2:27.89 and beat out second place by nearly three seconds.
The girls 800m run at the 2021 state meet was highly competitive with then-Canby/Minneota junior Grace Drietz winning the event at 2:17.36, which is nearly a full 10 seconds faster than VanMaldeghem’s time.
But she’s only an eighth grader and already competing at the state level. VanMaldeghem will have four full seasons following the upcoming Class A Championships to grow as an athlete and potentially hoist up hardware at future state meets.
Annaka Forsberg, Blooming Prairie, girls track and field
Forsberg will get her shot to jump her way at the top of the girls high jump standings at the Class A Championships. She finished in fourth place as just a freshman during the 2021 meet at five feet, three inches.
She most recently struck gold at the Section 1A Championships in Triton by winning the high jump by six inches. Forsberg cleared five feet, five inches while second through sixth place topped out at four feet, 11 inches.
The only non-senior to finish ahead of her in 2021 was then-Pierz sophomore Ashley Kimman, who also reached five feet, three inches. Neither of them will have to go up against Annandale’s senior standout Nyalaam Jok, who won the title in 2021 at an outstanding six feet.
Forsberg now has another year of competition under her belt and could very easily find herself at the top of the standings. If she doesn’t, she’s her junior and senior seasons with the Blossoms to secure some state hardware.
Carmen Jirele, Owatonna, girls golf
Owatonna girls golf head coach Kari Opatz mentioned before the season that they were going to keep their eye on some of the younger girls to see if they could make an impact on the team. Well it's safe to say eighth grader Carmen Jirele has done that.
Jirele finished in sixth place at the Section 1AAA meet and since Lakeville South qualified as a team, Kelsi Mauzy’s qualifying spot in second place dropped down to Jirele in sixth place.
She’ll represent the Huskies as their lone golfer in the Class AAA Championship meet that begins Tuesday, June 14 at the Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.
Already playing some of her best golf of the season, which includes shooting a personal-best 86 during the section meet, some early experience competing against the top-tiered competition in Class AAA will go a long way for Owatonna’s young golfer.