When the Class A individual state wrestling tournament arrives Friday and Saturday, Medford, Westfield and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva will all be represented, with each team qualifying multiple wrestlers.
Medford Wrestling
On top of already competing in the Class A team tournament on Thursday, the Tigers recorded five Section 2A titles and had two runner-ups to send seven total wrestlers to the Class A individual tournament.
Luis Lopez used back-to-back falls in the semifinals and the finals at 113 pounds to secure his title and spot at state. Tommy Elwood followed at 126 pounds with a 16-0 tech fall in the quarterfinals, a pin in the semifinals and a 14-2 major decision in the finals to secure the 126 pound title.
Charley Elwood’s hunt for another state title saw him record a quarterfinal pin, a semifinal fall and a finals pin to earn the 145 pound title. Garron Hoffman immediately followed at 152 pounds, where he pinned his way through the bracket for the 152 title. Tate Hermes used a pin and a 12-4 major decision at 170 pounds to round out Medford’s section title winners.
Evan Schweisthal at 138 pounds and Dylan Heiderscheidt at 195 pounds both fell short of their respective titles, but moved on with true second place thanks to their wins during the semifinal round.
NRHEG Wrestling
NRHEG will be sending senior heavyweight Makota Misgen and junior 152-pounder Reese Routh to compete in the boys tournament, while junior and Section 1 & 2 champion Annabelle Petsinger will be hunting for a state title in the girls state wrestling tournament at 120 pounds after qualifying at the girls section meet the prior weekend.
Misgen recorded two dominant wins on his way to the 285 finals, which started with the NRHEG senior getting a first round bye before pinning Westfield’s Wyatt Arndt in 15 seconds. In the semifinals, Misgen pinned Medford’s Mason Degrood at 1:18 to advance to the finals.
NRHEG and WEM/JWP clashed for the 285 title, but in the end, Misgen fell to Keegan Kuball on an ultimate tiebreaker during overtime in their match. But with the win over Degrood, Misgen secured true second and his spot at state.
Routh was in a similar position, but in the 152 pound bracket instead. A first round bye turned into a pin at 1:01 against Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial’s Noah Soderman in the quarterfinals and a pin at 2:49 over St. Clair/Loyola’s Chase Bade in the semifinals.
In the 152 finals, Routh fell to Medford’s Garron Hoffman, but secured second and a spot at state with his semifinals win over Bade.
Westfield Wrestling
The Westfield Razorbacks will be sending two wrestlers to state with Blooming Prairie’s Bo Zwiener at 132 pounds and Cade Christianson at 145 pounds.
Zwiener captured Westfield’s lone section 2A title after getting back-to-back byes before pinning NRHEG’s Deven Parpart in the semifinals. He matched up against Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial’s Zach Palmer in the finals and won by a fall at 1:42.
Christianson reached the 145 finals with a pin in the quarterfinals and a 9-1 major decision in the semifinals over NRHEG’s Ryan Schlaak, but fell to Elwood in the finals. But the win over Schlaak secured true second place and a spot at state.