Girls wrestling is seeing its second year as a Minnesota State High School League sanctioned event, and the Section 1 and 2 tournament was hosted over the weekend to determine who would advance to the second ever MSHSL girls wrestling state tournament.


OHS girls WR

Owatonna wrestling was represented by Isabelle Townley, Aliah Fischer and Precious Carter at the Girls Section 1&2 Wrestling Tournament. Townley and Fischer both earned spots in the MSHSL girls state wrestling tournament with second place finishes. Left to Right: head coach Derek Johnson, Townley, Fischer and Carter. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Wrestling Association)
Annabelle Petsinger (NRHEG WR)

NRHEG junior Annabelle Petsinger will be competing in her second state girls wrestling tournament after winning the Girls Section 1&2 120 pound title. (file photo/southernminn.com) 

