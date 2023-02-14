Girls wrestling is seeing its second year as a Minnesota State High School League sanctioned event, and the Section 1 and 2 tournament was hosted over the weekend to determine who would advance to the second ever MSHSL girls wrestling state tournament.
Three area athletes will be representing the area, as Owatonna sophomore Isabelle Townley and seventh grader Aliah Fischer and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva junior Annabelle Petsinger all punched their tickets with their performances during sections.
Of the three state qualifiers, Townley and Petsinger become two-time girls state qualifiers after competing in the first girls state tournament during Townley’s freshman season and Petsinger’s sophomore season. Fischer becomes a first-time qualifier as only a seventh grader.
Townley competed in the 107-pound bracket and opened with a first round bye before pinning Paisley Schlee (Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland) at 3:38 in the quarterfinals and recorded a 13-2 major decision over Addison Peed (Mankato East) in the semifinals.
She fell to Albert Lea’s Maggie Olson in the first place matchup, but punched her ticket with a 9-3 decision over Evangelene Chittanavong (Rochester John Marshall) in the true second place match.
Last season, Townley placed second at 107 during sections and went on to finish third place overall in the tournament.
Fischer saw a similar start to Townley, as she opened up the 138-pound bracket with a first round bye before recording back-to-back falls in the quarterfinals and semifinals. She pinned Annika Kirchner (Chatfield) at 1:02 and Rachel Fode (Byron) at 4:37. Despite losing to GMLOS’ Diann Smith in the finals, her win over Fode secured second place and a ticket to state.
Petsinger, as the other two-time qualifier, was dominant in her run to a 120-pound girls section title. She opened up the bracket in the quarterfinals with a 19 second pin over Zoe Steinkamp (GMLOS). She followed that up with a fall in 42 seconds over Lexi Timmerman (St. Peter) in the semifinals.
In the finals, Petsinger matched up against New Prague’s Destiney Lofton and recorded her third fall of the tournament over Lofton at the 2:57 mark to become the Girls Section 1&2 120 pound champion.
“Annabelle is demonstrating what it takes to compete at a high level lately,” said NRHEG head coach Shawn Larson. “For the second week in a row Annabelle has pinned her way through a tournament without allowing a point against her. We are hoping she continues to wrestle well in the coming weeks. If she can continue to wrestle her style of matches, there is a very good chance that Annabelle can do well in the state tournament. I can assure you that Annabelle is not going to be looking past any of her opponents and she will do everything she can one match at a time. We are very proud of Annabelle and we cannot wait to see her compete at the State Tournament again.”
During the first girls state wrestling tournament, Petsinger made it to the third place match at 120 pounds and ultimately claimed bronze with a pin over Mora’s Nora Houglum.
The Class A girls individual state tournament will take place on Saturday, March 4, inside the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The quarterfinal rounds for the girls are slated to begin at 9 a.m. alongside the boys consolation quarterfinals. The third and fifth place matches will start around 4 p.m. and the championship matches will follow.