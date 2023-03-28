The Gopher Conference released its All-Conference selections for the 2022-23 boys and girls basketball season on Tuesday. Several area athletes from Medford, Blooming Prairie and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva helped fill up the lists.
Medford Tigers
The Medford boys team was led by senior guard Austin Erickson, who was an All-Conference Second Team selection. Fellow senior guard Landon Driscoll was named as the boys sportsmanship award recipient.
The girls team was led by an All-Conference selection for senior guard Andrea Bock. Senior guard Grace Keller was named as girls sportsmanship award recipient.
Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms
Junior guard/forward Gabe Hein led the boys team as an All-Conference Third Team selection, while sophomore guard Brady Kittelson was named as an All-Conference Honorable Mention. Junior guard Kolby Vigeland was named as the boys sportsmanship award recipient.
Senior forward Anna Pauly led the girls with an All-Conference selection, while juniors Macy Lembke and Shawntee Snyder were named as All-Conference Honorable Mentions. Senior Madeline Stoen was named as the girls sportsmanship award recipient.
NRHEG Panthers
Junior guard Daxter Lee led the boys team as an All-Conference Second Team selection. Senior guard Sawyer Prigge was named as the boys sportsmanship award recipient.
The NRHEG girls were led by a trio of All-Conference selections in senior guards Sidney Schultz and Erin Jacobson and junior guard Faith Nielsen. Fellow senior Trinity Smith Vulcan was named as the girls sportsmanship award recipient.