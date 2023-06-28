...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has expanded an
Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality
Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category.
* WHERE...Central and southern Minnesota.
* WHEN...Through 12 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience
health effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung
disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older
adults, may experience health effects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec
has recirculated westward from Wisconsin and Michigan into
eastern Minnesota. Thunderstorms this afternoon may allow for
some local clearing of smoke - but in general the air quality
will not improve until late tonight into early Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
Keep windows closed to prevent smoke from getting indoors.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow;
mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/current-air-quality-conditions. You can find additional;
information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality-;
and-health.
Post 77 first baseman Teagun Ahrens high fives head coach Tate Cummins after hitting a two-run homer during Owatonna's win over Albert Lea Post 56. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
After playing a series of road games and participating in the Mankato Tourney, the Owatonna Post 77 baseball team returned home to Dartts Park on Tuesday to host Albert Lea Post 56. An early stretch of runs led by first baseman Teagun Ahrens and a complete game thrown by Carson Olson led Post 77 to a 6-3 victory.