After playing a series of road games and participating in the Mankato Tourney, the Owatonna Post 77 baseball team returned home to Dartts Park on Tuesday to host Albert Lea Post 56. An early stretch of runs led by first baseman Teagun Ahrens and a complete game thrown by Carson Olson led Post 77 to a 6-3 victory.

(Post 77) Teagun Ahrens

Post 77 first baseman Teagun Ahrens high fives head coach Tate Cummins after hitting a two-run homer during Owatonna's win over Albert Lea Post 56. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


(Post 77) Ethan Armstrong

Post 77 catcher Ethan Armstrong stands on first base after hitting an RBI single during Owatonna's win over Albert Lea Post 56. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(Post 77) Ayden Walter

Post 77 right fielder Ayden Walter prepares to swing during Owatonna's win over Albert Lea Post 56. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(Post 77) Carson Olson

Post 77 pitcher Carson Olson delivers a pitch during Owatonna's win over Albert Lea Post 56. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(Post 77) Nathan Theis

Post 77 second baseman Nathan Theis (right) looks to catch a pop fly next to center fielder Briley Highfield (left) during Owatonna's win over Albert Lea Post 56. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
  

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments