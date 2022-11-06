Junior quarterback Jacob Ginskey rolled out to the left and surveyed the field for any potential receiver that was open. It was the same thing he had done through the first quarter and most of the second quarter, which was the main spark of Owatonna’s offense.
But unlike the other times, Ginskey opted to keep the ball with hopes of just picking up a few yards before safely sliding down while the Huskies’ looked to start clawing out of a 29-7 hole that eventually turned into a 36-7 loss to the Rochester Mayo Spartans in the Section 1AAAAA championship game in Rochester on Saturday night.
Ginskey slid down after scrambling for a handful of yards, but Mayo linebacker Logan Burger was already committed to the hit and drilled the Owatonna junior quarterback into the turf mid-slide on a horrifying hit.
“Our quarterback went down three times this year and to have that happen again tonight,” said Owatonna head coach Jeff Williams. “The kids are used to it, we’ve had a lot of injuries this year and it’s something our kids have had to respond to. We’ve got a lot of kids who’ve gone both ways on the offensive and defensive lines, it’s something they had to respond to. I couldn’t be prouder of the kids finding a way back into this game.”
The athletic trainers were on the field almost immediately to attend to Ginskey, while the rest of the Huskies kneeled down and simply prayed that their quarterback and their leader was ok. In a season where the injury bug had already hit Owatonna hard, it hit the hardest when a stretcher was brought out on the field for Ginskey.
Already trailing by a few scores, the Huskies were now between a rock and a hard place in terms of what was next for the team.
Mayo’s front four on defense was giving senior tailback Conner Grems a difficult time running the ball and the few sparks of offense outside an occasion good run by Grems was Ginskey’s roll-out passes that kept the chains moving.
“We had them off balance a little bit and our pass game was giving them a little bit of trouble with some of the stuff we were doing at the edge,” said Owatonna head coach Jeff Williams. “But they are very, very good and it’s hard to dial up 60 different pass routes and sometimes you have to go to the well a couple more times than you’d like to.”
It’s exactly what helped them score in the first quarter with junior tight end Jack Strom bringing in a touchdown reception from nearly five yards out while getting sandwiched by a pair of Rochester Mayo defenders.
But with Ginskey gone, things were only going to get more and more difficult for Owatonna. Mayo was riding a large wave of momentum thanks to the first touchdown of the game, a pair of interceptions that led to touchdowns and a 37-yard rushing touchdown prior to the hit on Ginskey.
Fellow junior quarterback Noah Truelson filled in for Ginskey and attempted to help lead the Huskies, but the mountain to climb to get back into the game was just a little too steep, especially given the first-half circumstances.
Topped off with another touchdown from Mayo to go up 36-7 in the fourth quarter, it was a very bitter end to the season for an Owatonna team that had plans of lifting the Section 1AAAAA championship that narrowly escaped them just one year prior on the same exact field against the same exact team.
“We fought so hard to get back into it,” Grems said. “We had a couple of injuries, but we kept fighting and got back to the game that was supposed to be a revenge game, but it just didn’t go our way.”
But adversity is nothing new to the Huskies. Their goal to win the section title was set well before the season and there was no reason for the team to not buy into the belief with some of the talent returning to the roster.
Injuries played a big factor from the very beginning with senior lineman and captain Trever Schirmer already out for the season while recovering from an injury.
Ginskey went down twice during the regular season, which included a sprain during the season opener against the Spartans. Mix in a couple of other injuries and players getting banged up from playing both sides of the ball, it was going to be an uphill battle for Owatonna to make it back to the section championship game.
And the Huskies did it.
“I know I’m going to go until I can’t walk,” Grems said on playing, despite getting banged up in the section semifinals. “As long as I can stand, I’m going to go out there to fight for my boys.”
Another major part of the Huskies battling back throughout the season was the leadership showcased on and off the field, whether it was from their four captains in Drew Kretlow, Mikah Elstad, Collin Vick or Trever Schirmer to other seniors, playmakers or voices on the sideline.
But with a couple of bad cards dealt in the hand and a couple of misuses here and there, the Huskies knew they had what it took to get there, but life put them just short of their goal from day one.
Owatonna now departs with another impactful senior group that includes Conner Grems, Ayden Walter, Carter Johnson, Peter Swehla, Dezmond Nichols, CJ Theis, Owen Korbel, Drew Henson, Justin Gleason, Noah Wellnitz, Collin Vick, Aidan Charles, Ty Svenby, Kaeden Mullenbach, Drew Kretlow, Coda Richardson, Isaac Miller, Mikah Elstad, Ethan Anderson, Brady Hansen, Trever Schirmer, Dawson Risser and Josh Sterling.