The Steele County Four Seasons Centre was the location where the Owatonna girls hockey team defeated the Northfield Raiders to secure the Big 9 Conference title just a season ago.
On Thursday night, it was the location where the Huskies recorded a massive 5-4 come-from-behind, overtime victory, aiding Owatonna in getting the upper hand on Northfield in its attempt to defend that conference title.
The Raiders came into the game ready to make a statement and behind one of the state’s most lethal junior forward pairings of Ayla Puppe and Emerson Garlie, they quickly distanced themselves from the hosting Huskies.
Puppe opened with a power play goal nearly seven minutes into the first period and Garlie followed with a power play goal late in the period to give Northfield a 2-0 lead. They extended it to 4-0 in the second period with a Puppe goal just two minutes in and a Garlie goal nearly six and a half minutes in.
Trailing 4-0 on its home ice, Owatonna was in need of a goal and it found an opportunity with the Raiders taking a hooking minor.
With just under six minutes remaining in the second period, senior forward Ava Stanchina took a shot on that power play, which led to a rebound chance that junior forward Izzy Radel was able to stuff into the goal to cut it down to a three-goal deficit.
They spent the first seven minutes of the third period scoreless before senior forward Ezra Oien managed to pass the puck while down on the ice to junior forward Molly Achterkirch, who managed to beat Northfield goaltender Macy Mueller.
A comeback for the Huskies was possible, but in order to do so, they needed two goals within the final five minutes of the period against a strong Raiders team.
It was none other than the former Raider Ava Stanchina keeping Owatonna’s hopes alive by finding the puck after Oien forced a turnover, skating in and rifling a shot above Mueller’s shoulders to make it a one-goal game.
And when the clock had just ticked under two minutes left, the Huskies tied it.
Achterkirch attempted to wrap around the goal to score, but a scramble for the puck in front of the net led it to bouncing out to senior defenseman Abby Vetsch, who took a shot at the net and the traffic in front of Mueller made it hard to spot the puck until it was already hitting the back of the net.
Overtime was required to settle things, but Owatonna was determined to earn the victory, so it ended things just 17 seconds into the extra time.
Stanchina found the puck and moved it to Oien behind Northfield's net and Oien managed a back-handed pass right in front of the net, where Achterkirch was waiting and the Owatonna junior chipped the puck in to five the Huskies the 5-4 overtime victory and sparked a massive Husky dogpile on the ice in celebration.
Owatonna and Northfield sit at the top of the Big 9 Standings with 18 points each behind the Huskies’ 6-1 conference record and the Raiders’ 5-1 conference record, but the win for Owatonna gives it an edge in the head-to-head.